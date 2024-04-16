Tom Selleck mulls over disaster with 63-acre California ranch: 'It just breaks your heart'

Tom Selleck opened up in a new interview about life on his 63-acre avocado farm ranch in California's Ventura County, and how he dealt with the property being affected by droughts.

The star, 79, bought the property formerly owned by Dean Martin in 1988, but in recent years, devastating droughts have destroyed almost all of their avocado trees and 25 of their oaks, which had been standing for 100 years.

In a conversation with People, he got candid about the loss, saying: "That just breaks your heart…But with the rain we've had, the sick ones are getting better, and they're all sprouting a lot of healthy growth."

© Getty Images Tom opened up about life on his California avocado ranch

The actor is currently in the midst of filming the final season of Blue Bloods, in which he has starred as Commissioner Frank Reagan since 2010 over the course of 14 seasons, and will return home every two weeks after shooting in NYC.

He described his favorite activities on the ranch as reading the morning paper and driving around on his ATV to check on the wildflowers. "I've planted them for years and they bloom in cycles."

"When it's coldest, one of them blooms and then another one comes in. I know it sounds stupid, but I just watch them grow."

© Getty Images The actor returns to his home after every two weeks of filming "Blue Bloods"

The Friends star also spoke fondly of his family life, his utmost priority, including his wife of nearly four decades Jillie, 66, their daughter Hannah, 35, and his son Kevin, 57, from his first marriage to Jacqueline Ray.

TRENDING: Celine Dion's new photo from family home sparks fan response ahead of major comeback

Tom said that the thing he cherished most about their relationship was "the friendship" between them, adding: "And Jillie's sense of humor." He also talked about often reading Blue Bloods scripts with his wife by his side.

Recommended video You may also like Tom Selleck reveals favorite Blue Bloods moment

"I'm one of the last guys to see it, and I'm a good editor," he said, and shared that on the days where he had less going on, he chose "a cigar and a glass of whiskey" as "a nice way to end the day."

MORE: Clint Eastwood looks almost unrecognizable for rare public appearance in hometown

"I've had a very good life, a very lucky life. I don’t know if it's what I figured I'd be doing, but it's with a lot of gratitude."

© Getty Images The long-running crime procedural will air its final season this fall

In a 2007 Good Housekeeping interview, he spoke about finding fulfillment in life on the farm. "I live on a 63-acre avocado ranch," he said. "So I like to get outside and work on the farm, from fixing roads to clearing brush."

RELATED: Harrison Ford's $13 million estate with Calista Flockhart is worlds away from his jaw-dropping 800-acre ranch

"I hate going to the gym, so sweating outdoors sure beats sitting on a stationary bike staring at my navel. And I work cheaper than anyone I could hire to do it." Although he claimed not to be good at being a diligent housekeeper with his huge home.

© Getty Images Since 1987, Tom has been married to actress Jillie Mack

"I do try to pick up after myself," the Magnum P.I. star added. "We live a fairly comfortable lifestyle, though it's not as formal as some lavish houses are; we're all OK with a little bit of clutter."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.