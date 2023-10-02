Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany's net worth revealed, and how it compares to Travis Kelce's

Patrick Mahomes may not even be 30 yet, but his NFL career has already made him a multi-millionaire multiple times over.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, 28, got his start in football over a decade ago, when he played college football for Texas Tech.

He was quickly one of the fastest rising stars during his NFL Draft in 2017, when he signed with his current team, the Chiefs, under a four-year, $16.42 million contract that also included a whopping $10.08 million signing bonus.

WATCH: Tim McGraw thrills fans as he takes on NFL star Patrick Mahomes' challenge

Six years later, he has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl wins in 2020 and 2023, and his net worth stands at an impressive $70 million, reportedly.

However, staggering as the amount is, it pales in comparison to his actual salary, and the astonishing contract extension he signed just three years into his time with the Chiefs.

Back in 2020, Patrick proved his commitment to his team when he signed a ten-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City-based organization.

© Getty Patrick has been part of the Chiefs since 2017

Today that leaves him with a reported annual salary of approximately $40 to $50 million dollars.

Meanwhile his wife Brittany Mahomes, herself retired women's soccer forward, has a reported net worth of $10 million for 2022, however some outlets report that today she has a net worth closer to $30 million. In 2021, she founded the women's soccer team Kansas City Current as an expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League, and she co-owns it with her husband.

© Getty The sports-loving couple also own a women's soccer team based in Kansas City

In comparison, Patrick's fellow star teammate Travis Kelce – a tight end for the Chiefs – has a net worth of approximately $30 million.

© Getty Travis has been with the Chiefs for ten years

Travis, who has been enjoying a headline-making rumored romance with none other than Taylor Swift – was drafted by his current team back in 2013, under a four-year, $3.12 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $703,304.

© Getty Taylor had a star-studded crew by her side at the latest Chiefs game

Seven years later, he landed on a contract nearly 20 times more costly than his first, signing a four-year, $57 million contract extension in 2020 through the 2025 football season.

That leaves him with an approximate $11 million salary, however it can be much more thanks to bonuses, other factors in his contract, as well as his frequent partnerships that he does outside of his work for the NFL.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.