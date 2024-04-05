Why Suri Cruise's temper tantrum makes an appearance in Netflix's Scoop

Suri Cruise may have blossomed into a confident young woman about to enter adulthood, but it doesn't seem that long ago that she was just a little girl.

As the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri was thrust into the spotlight almost from birth - and this meant fans were given a front row seat to her childhood… warts and all.

Now, viewers of the new Netflix movie, Scoop, have been reminded of one of Suri's headline-making moments.

WATCH: Suri Cruise's temper tantrum features in Scoop

The flick is based on the true events that led up to Prince Andrew’s explosive 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

The opening scene, however, focuses on British photographer, Jae Donnelly, who gets a phone call tipping him off to get a picture of Jeffery Epstein and Andrew together in New York.

© James Devaney Suri was only five when she was snapped having a tantrum

On the white board in his New York apartment there's a list of celebrities, their whereabouts and actions, and top of that list is "Suri Cruise tantrum" and a note suggesting the photos would appear in Intouch magazine.

In real life, Jae took the infamous images of Suri losing her temper in FAO Schwartz with her mom trying to calm her down.

Suri wore a pink dress and gold tiara, and looked enraged as tears rolled down her face and Katie knelt patiently by her side.

© James Devaney Suri with her dad Tom Cruise before they were reportedly estranged

They later emerged from the store looking calm and collected with Suri being treated to a lollipop and some toys.

She paints a very different picture today, as she is often spotted out and about in New York with her mom or friends, acting like a regular teen.

Most recently, the 17-year-old was snapped with beautiful long hair, as she headed off for her last vacation with Katie before her 18th birthday on April 18,

© AKGS Suri is now all grown up

The mother-daughter duo were pictured getting into a car with their luggage as they headed off for the Easter weekend.

Katie is exceptionally private about her daughter, and has not revealed whether or not she will go to college.

While she's close to her mom, Suri is reportedly estranged from her famous father.

© Getty Images Suri was born into fame

It appears she's inherited her parents' passion for the entertainment industry, however, and showcased her incredible singing voice in 2022 when she sang the opening credits of Katie's film, Alone Together, when she was just 15.

Chatting to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in the movie, Katie said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing. "That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want - go do your thing'."

