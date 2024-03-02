Miley Cyrus' sister Noah, 24, seen for the first time amid feud rumors with mom Tish

Noah Cyrus made her first public appearance following speculation about the rift between her and mom Tish Cyrus.

The 24-year-old made an appearance at the Vetements fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, sat alongside her fashion designer fiancé Pinkus. Noah opted for a risqué look as she donned a see-through black lace button up dress with a shirt collar. She paired the look with a pair of simple black leather ballet-flat style shoes.

© Pierre Suu Noah Cyrus with her fiancé Pinkus

She kept her beauty look simple, wearing her signature black hair straight and parted down the middle. Noah had bleached eyebrows and opted for a soft nude lipstick on her pout as she sat front row with her fiancé next to the bright red runway.

This is the first time Noah's been seen publicly since rumors alleged that the reason behind her reported feud with Tish is because she had been seeing Dominic Purcell, her mom's current husband, before her.

© Christopher Polk Noah, Miley and Tish in 2017

Several outlets have reported that the Prison Break star, 56, was seeing her youngest daughter, Noah before they got together, with sources claiming that Tish got into a relationship with the actor afterwards. Neither Tish, Dominic, or Noah have publicly commented on the allegations yet.

Fans noted that Noah was notably absent from Tish's wedding, which was attended by Miley, Trace and Brandi instead. Tish's son Braison was also absent from the occasion, which took place August 2023.

© Instagram Tish Cyrus' wedding with her children Brandi, Trace, and Miley

It seems that Noah and Tish aren't the only members of the Cyrus bunch to currently be at odds, as fans have speculated Miley and Billy Ray are currently feuding.

As the 31-year-old accepted Record of the Year at the Grammys for her smash hit "Flowers", she thanked her team, as well as "my mommy, my sister, my love," pointing to them in the crowd. She ended with: "I don't think I forgot anyone…but I might've forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Notably Billy Ray was not mentioned in the Hannah Montana star's speech, nor was he at the occasion, as Miley was accompanied by Tish, Brandi and her boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Miley was absent from Billy Ray's marriage to Australian singer Firerose, 36, who he met on the set of Hannah Montana. The couple were married in October 2023.