Miley Cyrus's mom Tish asks for prayers amid tragic family loss

Miley's mom Tish Cyrus Purcell and her husband Dominic are going through a difficult time with their family, as the Prison Break actor's father Joe has been ill for four weeks.

The mom-of-five took to Instagram to share the family's pain with her followers as her father-in-law seems to be terminally ill.

"This is Joe. My Father in law", she wrote, referring to the photographed man in a white cap. "Joe got sick about 4 weeks ago and is now in the process of leaving this world behind and headed for some place way more beautiful.. getting to know and love him has been an honor and a privilege. I can honestly say that he is one of the most beautiful humans I will ever know."

She continued: "Please say a prayer for Joe and our family as we soon say goodbye to someone we love so deeply."

"We aren’t there yet, and spending time with him over the next few days is like a dream. Love hearing his stories and soaking in everything he is still teaching us. He is truly one of a kind", she added. "The most selfless, gentle man that I'm honored to call 'Dad'".

To sign off the emotional post, Tish added: "I will cherish the memories we have made in the last few years for the rest of my life. I love and admire you Joe with all my heart and soul."

© Instagram Tish Cyrus' wedding with her children Brandi, Trace, and Miley

Fans and family took to the comments to offer their support, with Tish's daughter Brandi sending a number of pleading eye emojis to show how sad she was at the news.

Her husband's daughter Audrey wrote: "Wow. I love you both".

One fan wrote: "Sending you love and strength to you Tish and all you hold dear."

Another added: "This is such a precious tribute, Tish. Praying for you and Dom and your families!!"

Tish and Dominic have been married since August 2023, in a wedding attended by Miley, Trace and Brandi, but not Noah and Braison. She's been honest about "issues" with her marriage to the actor.

She revealed in her podcast with Brandi that there are issues because she takes "things so personally," while Dominic is "just very blunt — like, there is no warm and fuzzy."

"I was an only child", she continued, "I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional and that could be a problem."

So she confirmed that there: "are definitely issues — but, issues also, because I love him, that I'm dealing with."