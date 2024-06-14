Blake Lively shares rare details of friendship with Taylor Swift, praises her 'incredible' songwriting

Blake Lively has praised her friend Taylor Swift for "authoring" her own life, following the release of Taylor's 11th studio album The Tortured Poet's Department, her most personal and honest album yet.

Gossip Girl star Blake has been friends with Taylor since at least 2015, and the actress will next appear in It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover's best-selling book about a woman grappling with the cycle of domestic abuse.

© Gotham Blake Lively (L) and Taylor Swift are seen on September 30, 2023 in New York City

The trailer for the film used Taylor's song "My Tears Ricochet," from her 2020 album folklore, and speaking on Friday, Blake said the choice of song made complete sense to her.

"Colleen is able to tell something that’s deeply personal and intimate but is able to resonate with so many people,” explained Blake at a recent Q&A panel for Book Bonanza, an annual event co-founded by Colleen.

Blake Lively praises Taylor Swift's 'incredible' songwriting

"And Taylor, she’s such an incredible writer. She writes from such personal experiences and vulnerability." Blake continued, calling 44-year-old Colleen and 34-year-old Taylor "women who are authoring their stories."

She continued to compare the two, referencing Colleen's early works which were self-published and "what Taylor’s done with her life and career and so them together made a lot of sense".

“My Tears Ricochet” was written by Taylor, and produced by Jack Antonoff and Taylor's then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Fans believe it to be an allegory of her time with Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records, sung from the point of view of a dead woman who questions her mistreatment at the hands of someone who claimed to love her.

© Todd Rosenberg Taylor hugs Blake Lively as they celebrate during the NFL Super Bowl LVIII game

It Ends With Us stars Blake as the heroine, Lily Bloom, a "woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business," teases the film's synopsis.

"A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship," it continued.

"When Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future."