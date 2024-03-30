Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella debuts unexpected new look amid cancer battle as she finishes second round of chemo

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella, 20, debuted a brand new look as she finished her second round of chemotherapy, which she posted on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan shared a photo of herself looking stunning in a pink wig, layered so that it cut off around her collarbone, with a fringe. She looked super happy with the look as she smiled brightly and posed in grey sweats and a white tank top.

© @isabellastrahan Instagram Isabella donned a pink wig

Her nails seemed to match the look as they were long and pink. She accessorized the look with a number of bangles on her wrists.

Michael's daughter hasn't been afraid to bare her scalp, after she was diagnosed in October 2023 with a rare cancerous brain tumor called medulloblastoma. The tumor starts in the lower back part of the brain which controls coordination and movement.

© Instagram Sophia (L) and Isabella (R) both looked gorgeous in their bikinis

Isabella underwent surgery to remove the fast-growing four-centimeter tumor, which involved a grueling recovery to learn to walk again. She also finished her second round of chemotherapy treatment for the cancer.

Keen to raise awareness for her journey, she shared what her first round of chemotherapy was really like on her YouTube vlog.

"My first round of chemo experience was one of the worst things I've done ever in my entire life. Oh my God," she confessed. "I feel like people made it look so much easier."

Isabella explained that she experienced intense headaches and jaw pain similar to the aftermath of root canal, but far worse.

Twin sister Sophia has been supportive of Isabella, saying in January: "I'm so lucky to have the most amazing sister and best friend in the world."

She added: The last few months have been so much harder than we could have ever imagined, but it's made me realize just how strong you are. You inspire me and I'm so proud of you. Us forever", alongside a number of photos of the girls together.