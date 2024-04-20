GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton is living her best life as she breaks silence following show exit

Good Morning America veteran Dr. Jennifer Ashton surprised many with her announcement that she would be quitting the show after 13 years with ABC News.

Since the shock reveal on April 18, the chief health, medical editor and chief medical correspondent has made it clear she's living her best life following the decision, as she took to social media to share that she's carrying on as normal.

The GMA favorite shared that she was starting her weekend with a healthy coffee smoothie, alongside her daughter Chloe. Dr. Jennifer shared her recipe on Instagram, as well as what she would be getting up to at the gym.

"Chloe and I are in the kitchen", she said, shaking up some coconut milk. "We are making my protein. Making today a coffee, protein, fiber smoothie before I go to the gym." The certified doctor poured some coffee into the jug.

© Heidi Gutman Dr. Jennifer on Good Morning America

She captioned the video: "Saturday morning coffee smoothie of the day: happy weekend!"

The GMA doctor gave fans an insight into what goes into her amazing figure at the age of 54, as she typically does intermittent fasting during the week but doesn't on the weekends.

"I'm going to be doing about 30 minutes of cardio, and some weights", she said. "And here's the thing: during the week, as many of you guys know, and I've talked about this in my new newsletter Ajenda, I do intermittent fasting."

© Lou Rocco Dr. Jennifer has been with ABC for 13 years

"So I wake up at five, sometimes a little earlier, and then I don't eat until noon when I pop home for lunch", she said. "But on the weekends I do actually 'eat' something in the mornings, so I start with a smoothie because I feel like it's easy to digest."

She revealed that the smoothie in question had about 30 grams of protein, which she drinks before her hour-long walk to the gym.

The GMA doctor further discussed her newsletter, which is part of her wider women's wellness company Ajenda, teasing that a recent poll in her last newsletter would determine what she wrote about in the next issue.

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Dr. Jennifer Ashton

Ajenda is thought to be a big reason behind her decision to leave ABC News.

She released a statement: "It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years".

"My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."

The statement added she would leave ABC News in June 2024.