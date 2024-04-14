Jennifer Lopez, 54, reveals incredibly toned abs in tiny crop top and leggings

Jennifer Lopez opted for a low-key look on Saturday. Spotted on her way to the gym, the Let's Get Loud singer swapped her favoured fur coat and Birkin bag combo for a crop top and high-waisted leggings.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez put on a stylish display

Putting a stylish spin on her sportswear, Jennifer, 54, accessorized with a New York Yankees baseball cap, tinted sunglasses, hoop earrings and a cream croc-print purse. Letting her caramel locks flow freely, the mom-of-two opted for barely-there makeup, adding a lick of high-shine nude lip gloss for a dewy effect.

© Getty The mom-of-two accessorized with a baseball cap and a croc print bag

When it comes to health and fitness, Jennifer has a regimented routine, which explains her incredibly sculpted abs! Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, the A-lister's trainer and fitness guru David Kirsch has revealed how she stays in such great shape, listing sumo squats, reverse lunges, planking, and resistance band training among her treasure trove of tricks.

Asked about her regime in a 2023 interview with US Weekly, Jennifer explained that fitness has become a "very important" aspect of her life.

"I think there's a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we're naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves," she said.

© Photo: Instagram Fitness is very important to the star

"Very rarely will I skip my workout," Jennifer noted in a separate interview with the publication. "Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum.

"I don't like doing it later; it's harder to get there when I have my day going already," she added. "I work out three or four times a week."

© Getty Jennifer has debuted some killer outfits in New York recently

Jennifer – who typically resides in Beverly Hills with her husband, Ben Affleck – has been in New York since March, where she's been hitting the gym, dining out at SoHo hotspots and catching up with her good friend, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Since touching down in her home state, she's also debuted a selection of killer outfits. Spotted on Sunday, April 7, JLo nailed quiet luxury in a navy tailored coat, roll-neck sweater and wide-leg pants. Creating a tonal look with bright turquoise accessories, the famed chanteuse sported suede boots and a quilted purse.

© Getty The singer rocked a tailored coat and leather boots while out and about in the city

Another of our favourites is the dovetail grey longline wool coat that she teamed with dark brown leather boots and a chocolate 'Birkin' bag by Hermes worth tens of thousands of dollars.

At the time, Jennifer was joined by her husband Ben, and with the pair carrying laptops with them, it looked like the power couple were in business mode.