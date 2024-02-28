Jennifer Lopez's parents couldn't be more different - inside her relationship with them today

Jennifer Lopez has given an incredibly rare insight into her life before fame in her new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, and she was very honest.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker grew up in the Bronx, New York City, and was the middle child in the family.

She has an older sister Leslie, and younger sister Lynda, and was raised by parents Guadalupe and David.

Discussing her childhood, JLo admitted that because she was the middle child, she was always craving attention.

"I wasn't the oldest and I wasn't the youngest, I was in the middle," she said. She went on to describe her mother, who she has a close relationship with, as "narcissistic" who was always the "life of the party", while admitting that her father was often absent because he worked all night and slept during the day, as a result of his job as a computer technician.

© Jonathan Leibson Jennifer Lopez with her mom and dad

While she didn't hold back in the documentary, Jennifer clearly adores both her parents. Guadalupe is the more extraverted of the pair, and often appears in photos and videos posted by her famous daughter on Instagram.

She has showcased her dance moves a number of time at her famous daughter's concerts, and sang alongside JLo during Jennifer's 2019 performance at the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

© Jason Armond Jennifer Lopez has a close bond with her mom, Guadalupe

While she was tough, Guadalupe made sure her three daughters knew they could do anything they put their mind to growing up.

In a 2021 Instagram post to mark Mother's Day, JLo penned: "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything.

This was something that has really stayed with me." Guadalupe has also appeared in campaigns alongside JLo, including the 2020 Coach campaign, which also starred Jennifer's twins, Emme and Max, now 16.

© Steve Azzara JLo with her dad David - who is her biggest cheerleader

Jennifer's dad, meanwhile, tends to keep a lower profile and is rarely seen in public.

Guadalupe and David are no longer together and the star's father has remarried. JLo gushed about her father during an interview on the Today Show in 2016, opening up about him being one of her biggest cheerleaders.

The singer loves spending time with her parents

"I feel like he's always been proud since I was like running track when I was 9 or 10 years old," she told Hoda Kotb. "He was like, 'My daughter runs track!'... It just didn't matter to him. He was just proud of me."

During the pandemic, Jennifer also shone a light on her relationship with her mom and dad, as she opened up about how difficult it had been not being able to see them.

© Photo: Getty Images JLo with her mom in NYC

She told People: "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long. Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

She continued: "Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

