Kylie Minogue and sister Dannii twin in revealing outfits - see rare snap

Kylie Minogue and sister Dannii Minogue might have a three-year age gap, but they look just like twins and Kylie proved that on Friday with a ravishing snap of the pair.

The photo, which was taken during a recent performance by the sisters, saw the duo dazzle in a pair of barely-there fringe outfits laid over a black one-piece. Kylie was red-hot in her take of the look as she looked lovingly at her younger sister while giggling, while Dannii's silver version of the outfit added a touch of elegance to the Australian singer.

Kylie shared the image to mark her sister's 52nd birthday and she sweetly wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to my amazing sister @danniiminogue. Love you forever and always!!" alongside a pair of heart emojis. She also added to the post Dannii's cover of This Is It, which was released in 1993.

The sisters rarely perform together and they took the world by storm back in February when they took to the stage at WorldPride, where Kylie was a headline act at the Sydney-held festival.

© Instagram Kylie paid tribute to Dannii in a heartfelt message

The pair looked sensational in a different daring look at they took the stage in sheer outfits with Kylie opting for a shimmery blue gown alongside thigh-high leather boots, while Danni wore an identical version, just in pink.

The duo also made a surprise joint appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015, with Kylie surprising their parents by bringing her younger sister out on stage with her.

© BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Kylie and Dannii have a close bond

One of the photos was taken by Christie Godowin who spoke about its meaning on social media, sharing: "It's capturing moments like this that I live for. This image will forever stand the test of time as it's truly a magical moment filled with joy and happiness."

On her Instagram Stories, Kylie gave a little more insight into the sweet moment, resharing the post and saying: "That was a moment of moments for us!!"

© Getty Kylie has been dubbed the Princess of Pop

Dannii has also revealed what an incredible aunt Kylie is to her son, Ethan, 13. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she shared: "Kylie loves hanging out with my son. We love watching the movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I like to cook for her – she loves my risotto and Kylie does these beautiful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta."

Meanwhile, Kylie has been basking in the success of her latest studio album, Tension, even heading back to London for its promotion. In a video shared on her social media feeds, the 55-year-old showed off her busy week that saw wearing a dazzling array of outfits.

© Dave Benett Kylie always has incredible looks

Her looks ranged from a black jumper featuring the album's cover art and frilly sleeves, an eye-catching green mini-dress, a purple PVC coat at a sell-out gig and a layered dress with sky-high leather boots.

The boots showed off the singer's killer legs, while the rest of the looks did a great job at highlighting her beautiful physique, and despite the range of outfits on offer, Kylie looked perfect in each and every one of them.

Dannii has spoken about her bond with Kylie

In her caption, the pop princess said: "A week in my life for the release of Tension with @spotifyuk @spotifyaunz," and she was quickly showered from compliments from her extensive fanbase.

One penned: "This is the template on how to launch an album. You crushed it Kylie!!!!! Have the entire album on repeat since it dropped!" while a second commented: "You can't imagine how much I love you and your art."

© Instagram Kylie is basking in the glow of her latest successful album launch

A third enthused: "GAY PANIC, IT'S GAY CHRISTMAS!" while a fourth said: "She working really hard in this era," and a fifth sweetly posted: "Dear @kylieminogue thank you for this brilliant album. I hope you come to Germany next year too. I wish you good luck in Las Vegas."

