Hailey Bieber: A timeline of Their Relationship

Justin and Hailey Bieber's life in the limelight has earned them a loyal fanbase who are always eager for a sneak peek into their evolutionary relationship. Whether the power couple is tackling a sombre health scare or the challenges of gossip, they know how to put on a united front.

One discussion always at the forefront is the pair's prospects of having children.

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate five years of marriage in September

As the power couple approach their fifth wedding anniversary on September 13, HELLO! takes a look back on their relationship so far.

How did Justin and Hailey Bieber meet?

Justin had Hailey swooning when the Baby singer was up in the air in the early 2000s. When Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin set up their first meet and greet backstage during Justin's appearance on the TODAY show, little did he know that he'd set the young couple up for life.

© Instagram Hailey met Justin when she was 12 years old

Though questions circulated of whether the bond between the pair was platonic or something more, they both denied relationship rumors for the next five years. "I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him," Hailey said.

But the pair's thoughts had evolved when 2015 saw them share a New Year's kiss on Instagram.

When did Hailey and Justin Bieber get married?

After the couple dated as teenagers (alas, only briefly) a church conference in Miami saw them reunite in 2018. By July of that very year, Justin had popped the question whilst on vacation together in the Bahamas.

In a touching tribute to Hailey on Instagram, he publicly announced the engagement and flew fans into a happy ecstasy (even if it meant putting a gut wrenching end to many childhood dreams along the way....)

In his caption, Justin said: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!"

Legally tying the knot just three months later in a private New York ceremony, the pair set records for the shortest engagement. One year later, in September 2019, they enjoyed a lavish wedding ceremony held in South Carolina with celebrity guests including Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith and Usher. Hailey walked the white carpet in a breathtaking dress designed by Virgil Abloh, inscripted with the words: 'till death do us part'.

Virgil tragically died from an aggressive cancer in 2021. Hailey paid tribute with a compilation of photos taken throughout their friendship, and a caption which said: "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact."

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber still together?

Yes. The pair will soon be celebrating their fifth anniversary on September 13 and we'll be following to see what's in store.

The not-so-Newlyweds have been generous with satiating their fans' hearts with constant words of affirmation gushing between the pair for each of their achievements. After Hailey launched her skincare brand Rhode in the UK in May, Justin publicly hyped the release with a cover-worthy shot of the lovebirds kissing and a touching caption which read: "Proud of you. Rhode launching in UK."

© Instagram Hailey Bieber launched her skincare brand Rhode in 2022

With the good also comes the bad, and this was the case for the young couple who both faced frightening health scares last year. After Hailey was hospitalised for a blood-clot, Justin later opened up about his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome - a condition which can paralyse the facial nerves. Hailey touchingly told Harper's Bazaar: "There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse'. Like, that's for real."

WATCH: Justin Bieber kisses a tiny baby in sweet moment

Do Hailey and Justin Bieber have a child?

As the couple soon approach their fifth year of marriage, fans have been speculating about when baby Biebers will be announced. One particular tease was a video Justin posted on Instagram last week of him adorably kissing a baby's foot on vacation. The post had followers gushing with one fan commenting: "The best moment of that baby's life" and another stating: "You guys" followed by a stream of heart emojis.

© Instagram Hailey watched on as Justin Bieber reached for a baby

Nevertheless, the pair have been open about waiting for the right time to have kids. Back in 2020, Justin said on the Ellen DeGeneres show: "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do," adding in support of his wife that: "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

Whilst Hailey wishes for her personal life to remain between her and her counterpart, she recently told The Sunday Times: "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

© Getty Hailey and Justin Bieber have experienced many comments about their relationship

Indeed the couple have experienced a lot of online attention in recent years, but should the pair decide that children are a next step for them, then their fans will be there to support them in their new roles.