Jessica Alba cleans her $10million home – and makes it look fun

Jessica Alba – mum of three, successful actress and now expert cleaner? The star showed off her cleaning prowess to join in a viral video trend, in turn showing off a bathroom inside her jaw-dropping $10million mansion.

The Fantastic Four actress filmed herself using an eco-friendly cleaning kit from her own brand, Honest, as she popped a pod into her reusable bottle to show her followers how easy it is – and then she continued to wipe down her mirror. With a clever editing trick, Jessica was then transformed from casual clothes to a glam outfit, nailing the popular video trend.

WATCH: Jessica Alba cleans her bathroom in funny video

In the short clip, her fans were able to catch a glimpse of one of Jessica's bathrooms, complete with chic white tiles and black taps. The star also revealed that she has dried flowers and a crystal at the side of her sink – very zen!

The other side of the room features a ruched blind and a towel rack – and we can also observe that Jessica has a shelf over her bath – ideal for reading while having a soak.

Jessica showed off her kitchen in another video

During another promotional video for her business, her followers got a look inside her home's kitchen. It is just as stunning as the bathroom, with stylish farmhouse sink, marble worktop and statement gold taps.

Jessica and Cash have three children together

Jessica lives with her husband Cash Warren and their three children, Honour, Haven and Hayes. The List has reported that their LA mansion was purchased for $10 million in 2017.

The 9,000 square feet residence has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and 1.85 acres of grounds to explore. Jessica also has a detached guest house for when A-list friends wish to come and stay.

