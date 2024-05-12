Jennifer Hudson supported by son as she receives special honor during star-studded GLAAD Media Awards

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Jennifer Hudson, who was honored at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday, May 11.

The morning show host – who is a member of the highly-exclusive group of EGOT winners – was honored during the night with GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award.

HELLO! had the pleasure of attending the special event, which was hosted by The Drew Barrymore Show star and seven-time host Ross Mathews, and attended by stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Beanie Feldstein, Jonathan Bennett, Don Lemon, Jessel Taank, Laverne Cox, Uma Thurman, Taylor Zakhar Pérez, plus New York Attorney General Letitia James, among others.

Jennifer was introduced by Laverne, who, recalling her times visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show, said: "I got to just be myself, flaws and all, I felt safe, seen and heard by Jennifer, her amazing staff, and the incredible audience who was watching at home, and feeling safe, seen and heard is what we all want," and described the honoree as an "ally" from the "very beginning" of her career.

The Dreamgirls actress was then brought to tears after a video montage of examples of her allyship towards the LGBTQIA community played, before taking to the stage. "Do you all know how beautiful you are?" she started, before declaring: "Your stories deserve to be told. You guys make me feel safe, loved – my whole life – welcome, and so therefore it is my mission to do the same."

She continued: "It is about using your voice… I want to say that to all of us in this room, you know, continue to use your voice. And [there is] nothing like seeing others being blessed from your blessings, and that is what The Jennifer Hudson Show represents, it's bringing everyone together."

© Getty Jennifer dazzled in a metallic matching set during the special night

"I want everyone to feel like they matter, have a safe place, feel celebrated, whatever you're going through, if you want to be celebrated, just know that you can always – I've got your back, Jennifer Hudson is going to cheer you on," she maintained, and concluded: "I hope you guys feel my heart. You are family, we are family."

To receive her honor, Jennifer dazzled in a strapless, peplum metallic top with a zebra-like print, paired with matching trousers. She had her hair styled in braids and a topknot, and added a pop of color by way of a burgundy lip.

© Getty Jennifer brought her son David as her plus one for the night

Right by her side throughout the event was her son David Daniel Otunga Jr., 14, who she shares with her ex-fiancé David Otunga.

She was also awarded during the night with the Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode award, for a moment where she surprised an HIV activist who was a guest on her show with $10,000.

© Getty The EGOT winner capped off her speech by breaking into song

The GLAAD Excellence in Media Award honors those "championing allyship and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues," and previous honorees include Tyra Banks, Julianne Moore, Ava DuVernay, Marren Morris, Judith Light, Patti LaBelle, Debra Messing, Barbara Walters, and Diane Sawyer, among others.

This year, GLAAD honored 310 nominees across 33 categories that reflect work published, released, or broadcast throughout 2024 that addresses and promotes LGBTQIA stories and issues concerning the community.