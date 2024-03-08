Five most inspirational female celebrities of 2024 to celebrate International Women’s Day

As International Women's Day approaches, it's a time to celebrate the achievements of five celebrity women who have shattered ceilings, defied expectations, and inspired millions around the globe.

This year, five remarkable women have stood out not only for their professional triumphs but also for their contributions to society, culture, and the empowerment of women everywhere.

© Ashok Kumar/TAS24 Taylor leads the list of five most inspirational women

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is more than just a concert series; it's a phenomenon that has significantly impacted the economies of the cities it graces. A study by QuestionPro suggests that the tour could generate nearly $5 billion in consumer spending in the U.S. alone.

Beyond her economic influence, Taylor's recent achievements, including her groundbreaking presence on Billboard’s Top 10 chart and her historic fourth Album of the Year Grammy win, underscore her unmatched talent and work ethic.

Furthermore, Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce has unexpectedly boosted NFL viewership among teen girls, showcasing her wide-reaching influence. Taylor Swift is not just a pop star; she's a cultural powerhouse shaping the music industry and beyond.

© Gilbert Flores Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon has seamlessly transitioned from an Oscar-winning actress to a powerhouse producer with a keen eye for female-led stories. Her production company, Hello Sunshine, has been at the forefront of bringing women's narratives to the screen, contributing to the success of projects like Daisy Jones & The Six and Where the Crawdads Sing. Reese's Book Club further amplifies female voices, proving her commitment to empowering women through storytelling.

© Getty Shakira was honored for her career achievements

Shakira

Shakira's influence extends far beyond her catchy tunes and electrifying performances. With numerous awards to her name, she has become a symbol of cross-cultural success. H

er recent recognition as Billboard’s Latin Women in Music 2023 Woman of the Year and the record-breaking success of her music video Out of Your League highlight her as a force in the music industry. As she prepares for her first tour in six years, Shakira continues to inspire with her resilience, talent, and dedication to her craft.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's unparalleled career is a testament to her versatility and innovation. With 32 Grammys and counting, she has ventured into country music, showcasing her ability to excel across genres. Her new country album Act II and the success of Texas Hold ’Em on the charts mark another milestone in her illustrious career. Following the triumph of her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé remains a beacon of creativity and strength, inspiring countless women to pursue their dreams without limits.

© Instagram Shania Twain

Shania Twain

Shania Twain, the best-selling female country artist of all time, has not only dominated the charts but also paved the way for artists like Taylor Swift. As she embarks on her third Las Vegas residency, Come On Over, Shania continues to captivate audiences with her timeless music and groundbreaking influence in the industry. Her enduring success and ability to inspire new generations of artists underline her legacy as a trailblazer and mentor.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.