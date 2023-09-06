Shania Twain teases exciting Taylor Swift collaboration - and fans go wild!

Taylor Swift has always been vocal about how she's taken inspiration from Shania Twain throughout her career, transitioning from country star to pop icon, so a collaboration between the pair has always been a possibility.

On Tuesday, Shania took to Instagram to share a mash-up of her hit Man! I Feel Like A Woman and Taylor's track Look What You Made Me Do, captioning the video: "Love it!" tagging Taylor Swift - and both Shania and Taylor's fans went wild for the track.

" I would die over a Shania and Taylor collab," one fan wrote, while another added: "I never knew I was waiting my whole life for this."

A third commented: " We need a Shania Twain x Taylor Swift collab."

Taylor is currently re-recording all of her old albums but is yet to record her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift, which was a pure country record, leading fans to speculate there will be a track featuring Shania on the album. "Shania on debut please!" one fan begged.

© Getty Shania Twain and Taylor Swift both transitioned from country to pop

Anti-Hero singer Taylor shared a TikTok showing how she was inspired by Shania's career path, after being told country musicians couldn't transition to pop. Watch her video below…

Fans sent their support, writing: "Ehmmm country girls can do whatever they want and they are SO good at it too!" and: "Women country singers are AMAZING!"

Taylor and Shania even appeared on stage together at the AMAs in 2019, proving there's no rivalry between the pair, as had been speculated, when in 2021 it was confirmed that Taylor had become the female artist with the most weeks at number one on the Billboard Country Albums Chart, surpassing Shania who previously held the record.

© Getty Taylor and Shania have shared the stage several times

Keen to dispel any negativity around the record, Shania tweeted: "Let’s Go Girls!!!!" after discovering the news. "Proud of you @taylorswift13. Historical records are meant to be made and then broken," she added.

"The baton is meant to be passed on to new generations. Unstoppable young female country artists are [fire emojis] in spite of the hurdles #trailblazers."

We're keeping our fingers firmly crossed for a Taylor x Shania collab on Taylor's next re-recorded album.

