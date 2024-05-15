Angie Harmon reveals she and daughters are in therapy for PTSD after dog shooting, sues Instacart

Angie Harmon is seeking justice after an Instacart employee allegedly shot and killed her dog when dropping off groceries at her home.

Over Easter weekend, the Rizzoli & Isles alum revealed on Instagram the heartbreaking incident, writing: "This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for #Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go [because] he claimed 'self defense.'"

"He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home," she added, and: "We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member."

Just over a month later, a court filing obtained by People filed by Angie and her lawyers unveils more details about the incident – which took place outside her Charlotte, North Carolina home – and the amount she's seeking in damages.

Per the filing, the actress is suing a man named Christopher Anthoney Reid, who she has accused of impersonating a female Instacart employee who went by the name "Merle," for alleged trespassing, conversion, negligence, negligent supervision/hiring, invasion of privacy and negligent misrepresentation.

She has requested $25,000 as a result, however the exact amount will be determined through a trial.

The filing further details that Angie was in her backyard with her children – she shares daughters Finley, 20, Avery, 18, and Emery, 15, with ex-husband Jason Sehorn – when she allegedly "heard what sounded like a gunshot," and her lawyers claim: "Terrified for her children's safety, Ms. Harmon immediately ran downstairs to determine [the] source of what she thought was a gunshot."

That's when she found the alleged perpetrator "placing a gun in the front of his pants, potentially in his pant pocket. Looking to the side, she saw that her beloved dog, Oliver, was shot. Although shot, Oliver was still alive." Oliver later died at the vet.

© Getty The actress has three daughters

Though the driver has claimed he shot Ollie in self defense, Angie has since told People: "He didn't have a mark on him. He didn't have a scratch; he didn't have torn jeans. He didn't have puncture marks. Most importantly, he didn't ask for help. He says he was attacked multiple times by Ollie and that he had to kick him off. But he didn't even ask for a Band-Aid or an ambulance."

Angie also revealed that she as well as her daughters are all in therapy for PTSD after the incident, noting: "There is no reason for anybody to go through this, none," and that she feels "neglected, unsafe."

© Instagram Angie adopted Ollie when he was four years old

She added: "I've just done a crazy cleaning of my entire home, scrubbing the floors. I installed a new alarm system. My therapist said, 'When you go through trauma at your home, you get rid of all the things that are unnecessary,' and that's exactly what I've been doing because I'm trying to make my home feel safe again because it doesn't right now."

"I'm still bawling and crying. I can feel myself shaking. It's difficult – unfathomable," she continued, and regarding her decision to sue, said: "We can't just sit back and do nothing. We can't just sit by and take our rebate from Instacart and say, 'Okay, thank you.' This is like a public service announcement."