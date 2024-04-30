Gemma Atkinson's home expansion for Mia and Thiago following 'nightmare' home renovations

Gemma Atkinson lives in a modern home with Gorka Marquez and their kids Mia and Thiago in Manchester, but the family of four is already looking for more space.

The Emmerdale actress revealed renovation works have begun on their property in order to add an extension that will delight their two young children.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are extending their Manchester home

"Extension is well and truly underway. Operation playroom for Thiago and Mia. It looks like the brickwork is being done today," Gemma told her Instagram followers, before opening up about her reservations going into the building work.

Gemma discussed the "nightmare" she experienced building the main property but revealed she is more confident in the builders she has chosen for their recent home upgrade. See her candid comments...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson discusses ‘nightmare’ home renovations

"With this build, we had a nightmare, like with this house we had a real difficult time with the builders it was a nightmare. Started out good, turned out awful. So with this extension, we were like, 'That ain't happening again.' So we looked at five different companies," Gemma began.

"The company we have gone for, I cannot tell you how amazing they've been so far. Show up on time, every day they say they're going to be here, they are. They've tidied everything up when they've gone, I don't even know they've been when I come home from work. Really lovely lads as well," she gushed.

© Instagram The actress revealed they are creating a playroom for their kids Mia and Thiago

The couple shared an unprecedented look inside their home during their show, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens. The exterior features a modern white and brick façade and dark windows, with the monochromatic colour scheme creating a juxtaposition with the bright and colourful interior.

The living room is decorated with bold navy sofas and orange armchairs topped with rainbow-hued cushions. Meanwhile, the muted marble kitchen island and cream cabinets are paired with industrial-style copper finishings such as the lamps.

© Instagram Their home features modern interiors with splashed of colour

While Gorka has been very complimentary about their base in Manchester, where Gemma is from, they also plan to buy a base closer to his family in Spain.

"I love to perform everywhere but when I perform in Manchester, which is like my hometown now… I just love Manchester. I think it is the best city in the world," he told the Manchester Evening News.

© Instagram The duo often show off their home gym

But with the professional dancer spending a lot of time in Spain while judging the Spanish version of Strictly, titled Bailando con las Estrellas, Gemma said they are looking at buying a "home from home" this year.

The actress, who met Gorka during her stint on Strictly in 2017, told The Mirror: "We want to get somewhere so that we always have a home from home. It would be nice to have somewhere that I can just take them with my family. It would help me with mine and their Spanish, and Gorka’s parents could drive down.

"It’s something we’re hoping to do by the end of this year. We love Spain."

