Coleen Nolan's rarely-seen children make appearance in sweet holiday video

Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan delighted fans on Tuesday when she uploaded a heartwarming video of two of her children letting their hair down whilst holidaying.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mother-of-three, 59, shared a clip of her daughter Ciara balancing atop her boyfriend Max and her brother Shane Jr. as they stood in a sparkling pool.

The trio appeared in high spirits as they sweetly posed for their mother surrounded by leafy trees, sunbeds and intricate stone statues.

Sharing a glimpse inside their getaway, Coleen captioned her update: "Having the best time with people I love."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen is a much-loved member of the Loose Women family

Whilst it's not known where Coleen has ventured to, it seems likely that she could be visiting her daughter Ciara who appears to be travelling in Indonesia with her loved-one.

Back in January, Coleen revealed on Loose Women that her daughter and her boyfriend had decided to travel the globe without a set return date.

"They've worked really hard and saved up and I'm so proud of them both and her, but honestly, I just can't stop crying," she told her fellow panellists. "But I'm trying not to do it in front of her because I'm thrilled and I'm proud because what an amazing thing to do. But it's like losing my best friend."

© Instagram Coleen's daughter Ciara is currently travelling

The TV star's fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt messages. One follower wrote: "Looks unreal. Hope you're all having the best time!!!" while a second added: "How gorgeous" and a third chimed in: "Looks amazing, have the best time with your family."

Inside Coleen's family life

Coleen shares her eldest son Shane Jr. with her ex-husband, Shane Richie. Like his mum, Shane Jr. is a musician and has performed as a warm-up singer for the Nolan Sisters when they toured together.

© Mark Campbell/Shutterstock Coleen posing with her sons Shane Jr. and Jake

Shane Jr. also fronts his own band, named after his mum's group, The Nolan Band. Beyond this, he has also dipped into the world of musical theatre, appearing in the likes of Boogie Nights and Last Night A DJ Saved My Life.

Coleen also shares son Jake with her ex-husband Shane. Following in his mother's footsteps, he is the lead singer of an indie band called Push Baby, and has previously starred in a plethora of TV shows including Emmerdale, Scott & Bailey and Finding Neverland.

© Instagram Coleen shares Ciara with her ex Ray Fensome

Meanwhile, the TV star shares her only daughter, Ciara, 22, with her ex-partner Ray Fensome. Former couple Coleen and Ray tied the knot in 2007. Back in 2018, however, Coleen announced the end of her marriage to Ray.