Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's 'meltdown' over big house move with 15 animals

Coleen Nolan confessed she's in the middle of a big "quandary" over her home relocation as she prepares to up sticks with "so many animals."

The Loose Women panellist currently lives in Cheshire while her children Shane Jr, Ciara and Jake have flown the nest, but she's planning to move "much further away."

Ahead of her relocation, Coleen used her 'Coleen's Corner' series on Instagram to ask fans for help. "The last time we moved it was just at the start of lockdown so we had to do it in our cars and it was only 15 minutes up the road. This one's much further away – what do I do?

"Do I order one of these big massive company removal things that apparently are extortionate? Do I rent a van? I know I sound stupid but I'm just in a bit of a quandary.

"I don't know what to do with myself. So many animals to transport and I'm just having a bit of a meltdown. If any of you out there have got any removal tips, easier ways to do it, cost-effective ways to do it, I would really, really appreciate your help," she told her followers.

The TV star purchased her Cheshire country bolthole during the first UK lockdown and was temporarily joined by her son Jake who lived over the garage. Highlighting the few perks of the coronavirus lockdown, Coleen said: "I'm quite enjoying it because I very rarely get to spend this much time at home and be with my kids, all of them at home together, so I'm really enjoying it."

© Rex The mother of three is moving out of her Cheshire home

Speaking of her property, which has a smallholding, she said: "We had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

The interiors strike a delicate balance between modern and rustic. For example, her kitchen features grey and white cupboards with black work surfaces and a traditional grey AGA, while the open-plan dining area overlooks the grounds thanks to giant floor-to-ceiling windows.

© Instagram Coleen's current country home is rustic

Her living room is in stark contrast, with pared-back wooden beams and a brown leather L-shaped sofa exuding country chic.

Despite previously describing the property as her "dream home", she hinted that a move could be on the cards during an interview with LancsLive in 2023 – and her animals were a driving force.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Coleen Nolan films inside bedroom at family home

"I'm hoping to move soon and get more land so I can get another horse because you can't have a horse on its own. And yeah, knowing me, I see things on Instagram, I saw a pig the other day," she joked.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen and Michael first started daring in 2021

Her animal family includes dogs, cats, goats and horses, but she hasn't ruled out expanding her brood of pets. Coleen said she has considered purchasing some chickens despite the fact that her daughter is "petrified" of them.

Aside from her pets, it's not clear if Coleen plans to share her new home with her partner Michael, whom she met on the dating app Tinder in January 2022. The couple split after six months before rekindling their romance in June 2023, with Coleen reflecting their on-off relationship may have been due to her own "insecurities".

READ: Jane Moore's secret split, Coleen Nolan's 'hellish' divorce & more Loose Women stars' marriage breakdowns