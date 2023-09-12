Coleen Nolan leaves fans thrilled as she shares incredible news

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan had some news away from the popular show

Coleen Nolan is a fan-favourite on Loose Women, and the presenter had fans thrilled during the week when she revealed that she was working on a new project with her son Shane, even though it was away from the popular ITV show.

As you can see in the clip below, Coleen posed in a variety of stunning outfits including a red-hot dress that showed off her figure, a glittery silver outfit that wouldn't have looked out of place on Strictly Come Dancing, and even seemingly posing nude inside of a giant teacup whilst teasing the news. Shane also featured in a suave black-and-white shot captured on a camera.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan looks so glam as she makes major announcement

The news was revealed by DLE Limited, as they shared a caption that read: "We've been working on something new and exciting for 2024! Stay tuned as @coleen_nolan will be sharing some BIG news - Wednesday 8PM."

Fans were quick to share their excitement, as one complimented: "Red really suits you the dress is gorgeous on you," and a second enthused: "At home with Col and Shane??, be fab if this was a new series."

© Instagram Coleen is teaming up with Shane for a special project

A third mused: "Is she going to do a podcast with her son? Everyone else is doing it," while a fourth said: "@coleen_nolan @iamshanenolan can't wait for Wednesday," and a fifth simply added: "Gorgeous picture beautiful Irish lady."

Coleen is a proud mum to three children, she shares Shane and Jake with ex-husband Shane Richie, while she shares daughter Ciara with ex-partner Ray Fensome.

© Instagram Coleen had fun with her photoshoot

The singer, who rose to fame as part of the Nolan Sisters, delighted fans earlier in the year when she headed out for a luxurious family meal alongside her brood, Shane's wife Madeline and family friends, Hannah and Cass.

Coleen looked stunning in the photo shared on Instagram, as she styled out a plaid coat alongside a pair of knee-high boots and tights, wearing her black hair loose.

Coleen Nolan and her daughter Ciara

In her caption, the proud Loose Women star said: "Gorgeous night with this lovely lot last night… @iamshanenolan @ciarafensome @madeleine_roche plus Cass and Hannah.. love you guys."

Fans were delighted with the sweet photo, as one commented: "Nice one can't beat a family get together," and a second added: "Fabulous family, Coleen."

© ITV Coleen is a popular face on Loose Women

But others noticed the uncanny resemblance between the singer and her daughter. One noted: "Ciz looking more like you now," while another said: "Looks a great evening! Ciara looking like a dead-ringer for a Nolan sister."

READ: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan opens up about marrying for a third time

READ: Coleen Nolan opens up about reuniting with boyfriend Michael in candid new interview