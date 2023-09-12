Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares major announcement - and it involves famous son Shane
Coleen Nolan leaves fans thrilled as she shares incredible news

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan had some news away from the popular show

Coleen Nolan hugging son Shane
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreOnline News Editor
Coleen Nolan is a fan-favourite on Loose Women, and the presenter had fans thrilled during the week when she revealed that she was working on a new project with her son Shane, even though it was away from the popular ITV show.

As you can see in the clip below, Coleen posed in a variety of stunning outfits including a red-hot dress that showed off her figure, a glittery silver outfit that wouldn't have looked out of place on Strictly Come Dancing, and even seemingly posing nude inside of a giant teacup whilst teasing the news. Shane also featured in a suave black-and-white shot captured on a camera.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan looks so glam as she makes major announcement

The news was revealed by DLE Limited, as they shared a caption that read: "We've been working on something new and exciting for 2024! Stay tuned as @coleen_nolan will be sharing some BIG news - Wednesday 8PM."

Fans were quick to share their excitement, as one complimented: "Red really suits you the dress is gorgeous on you," and a second enthused: "At home with Col and Shane??, be fab if this was a new series."

Coleen Nolan in red dress with son Shane in a tuxedo and holding boom microphone© Instagram
Coleen is teaming up with Shane for a special project

A third mused: "Is she going to do a podcast with her son? Everyone else is doing it," while a fourth said: "@coleen_nolan @iamshanenolan can't wait for Wednesday," and a fifth simply added: "Gorgeous picture beautiful Irish lady."

Coleen is a proud mum to three children, she shares Shane and Jake with ex-husband Shane Richie, while she shares daughter Ciara with ex-partner Ray Fensome.

Coleen Nolan in a red dress posing in an oversized pink teacup© Instagram
Coleen had fun with her photoshoot

The singer, who rose to fame as part of the Nolan Sisters, delighted fans earlier in the year when she headed out for a luxurious family meal alongside her brood, Shane's wife Madeline and family friends, Hannah and Cass.

Coleen looked stunning in the photo shared on Instagram, as she styled out a plaid coat alongside a pair of knee-high boots and tights, wearing her black hair loose.

Coleen Nolan and her daughter Ciara take selfie
Coleen Nolan and her daughter Ciara

In her caption, the proud Loose Women star said: "Gorgeous night with this lovely lot last night… @iamshanenolan @ciarafensome @madeleine_roche plus Cass and Hannah.. love you guys."

Fans were delighted with the sweet photo, as one commented: "Nice one can't beat a family get together," and a second added: "Fabulous family, Coleen."

Coleen Nolan joined the show in 2000 © ITV
Coleen is a popular face on Loose Women

But others noticed the uncanny resemblance between the singer and her daughter. One noted: "Ciz looking more like you now," while another said: "Looks a great evening! Ciara looking like a dead-ringer for a Nolan sister."

