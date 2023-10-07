Coleen Nolan inundated with support as she shares very rare photo with all her sisters

Coleen Nolan comes from a big family, having seven older siblings, made up of five sisters and two brothers. The singer doesn't often share photos with her family members, but on Saturday she shared the sweetest throwback.

In the black-and-white photo that was taken during Coleen's childhood, she stood in the centre of her living room with all five of her sisters, Denise, Maureen, Linda, Bernadette and Anne standing behind her. The snap was taken during Christmas, with a large tree seen standing behind the sisters alongside a groovy rug laid out over the floor.

Coleen proved that her sublime fashion sense was formed at an early age as she posed in a pretty floral dress alongside knee-high socks and a pair of black Mary Janes on her feet.

The rest of the Nolan Sisters all looked stylish behind her, with two rocking stunning dresses, while three of them opted to go for stunning shirts that were tucked into trousers.

© Instagram Coleen posed with her five sisters in a stunning throwback photo

In a sweet caption, Coleen said: "Happy Saturday everyone. A little throwback," finishing the post off with a heart emoji.

The post was flooded with supportive messages from her fans, as one said: "So cute Coleen. Family pic to cherish," and a second added: "Precious memories," and a third said: "Omg the cutest."

The Nolan sisters pose together at London Heathrow Airport

Although the photo will no doubt have contained happy memories for the Loose Women star, it will also be slightly bittersweet as her sister Bernadette is no longer with the family after she passed away from cancer in 2013 at the age of 52.

Coleen's sister Linda is also facing her own cancer battle, with the singer tearfully confessing earlier in the year that her cancer had now spread to her brain. Appearing on Good Morning Britain, she explained: "I just want to tell you, from me, that sadly my cancer has now spread to my brain. It's obviously very frightening because there isn't much help for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I'm going to be having."

© ITV Linda opened up about her cancer battle

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and underwent a single mastectomy as part of her treatment. She got the all-clear in 2007 but went on to develop secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Linda and Bernie aren't the only members of the Nolan Sisters to have developed cancer as Anne has also faced breast cancer twice, although she is now in remission.

Cancer has really affected the family

And earlier in the year, Coleen admitted that she was facing her own skin cancer battle. Speaking about her prognosis in an Instagram video shared in August, Coleen shared: "A few weeks ago, I spoke about how I had been diagnosed with pre-skin cancer. Nothing major, you know, it is precancerous, and I need to treat it, but at the moment it's fine."

The former Nolan Sisters singer treated herself with chemotherapy cream on the affected areas, and said she was proud that her sharing her story had inspired many to get themselves checked out, with some discovering they to had the condition.