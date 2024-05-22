Kelly Rowland's heated Cannes red carpet outburst – what happened between singer and security guard

Kelly Rowland is making headlines after appearing to have a heated exchange with a security guard during the premiere of Marcello Mio at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old looked furious in photos captured on the red carpet, pointing her finger in the woman's face as she attempted to guide Kelly up the stairs into the venue.

Kelly appeared to become more irate and was still seemingly scolding the security guard when she moved onto another guest on the stairs.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly appeared in a heated exchange with the unknown security guard

While Kelly has yet to address the drama, reports claim that she lost her temper because the staff at the festival were "being aggressive".

According to the Daily Mail, Kelly was trying to "ignore" the staff hired to help the stars walk the red carpet because of their forceful attitude, but by the time it came to the last female security guard, she'd "had it".

The publication also claims that Kelly embarked on their tiff after the guard told her to move when she was waving to fans and trying to help the paparazzi get their pictures.

The internet has also gone wild over the dramatic altercation, with many trying to decipher what provoked the exchange.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly still scolded the guard even once she was past her

One theory is that the security guard stood on Kelly's gorgeous strapless red gown as she made her way up the steps and then proceeded to be "rude" to the singer.

However, the general conclusion online, according to many self-proclaimed lip readers, is that the spat happened after the unknown guard said something to Kelly that made her respond: "Don't talk to me like that".

After viewing a video of the heated moment, one person claimed Kelly said: "Don't talk to me like that. Don't talk to me like that. You're not my momma. I told you not to talk to me like that."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly apparently said 'Don't talk to me like that'

Another said: "It was very clear Kelly Rowland was trying to take photos and they were rushing her then that security guard stepped on her dress and Kelly tried to correct her nicely and the security guard decided to be rude and Kelly said, 'Don’t talk to me like that'."

A third added: "The full video of Kelly Rowland fighting in Cannes. Apparently the security guards were rushing her, but in a very incisive way, you know, even rude. And the woman touched her, and if there's one thing that makes Americans happy, it's when you touch them for no reason."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly moments before the heated exchange happened

Another said: "Looks like you said, don't talk to me like that you're not my mother. Don't talk to me like that. Oh wowww. 'It looks like the security lady stepped on her dress, too. Initially, Kelly put her hand on her shoulder as if to say 'it's okay' but that security guard must have said something back she didn't like."

Despite being pictured in the throes of the argument, according to a Daily Mail insider, Kelly "doesn't care" if she came across as a diva because she "isn't fake and wanted to set a clear boundary".