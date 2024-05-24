Kelly Rowland breaks her silence on the Cannes Film Festival showdown

Kelly Rowland isn't backing down after her recent red carpet confrontation.The 43-year-old singer shocked the crowd when she was seen publicly scolding a female staffer on the Cannes red carpet on Tuesday.

Breaking her silence about the incident at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala on Thursday, Kelly expressed her satisfaction at standing her ground.

“That woman knows what happened. I know what happened,” Kelly shared with AP News. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries.”

Kelly explained that she felt singled out and treated unfairly compared to other attendees. “There were other women on that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded, or pushed off, or told to get off,” she continued. “I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly appeared in a heated exchange with the unknown security guard

The incident occurred earlier this week at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival during the premiere of Marcello Mio.

As Kelly ascended the red carpeted stairs, a security guard attempted to guide her, prompting the singer to turn around, raise her left pointer finger, and seemingly reprimand the staffer.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Kelly still scolded the guard even once she was past her

An expert lip reader later explained on her TikTok account what the Motivation singer said in the now-viral video.

“Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that,” Kelly repeated. “You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.”

Kelly Rowland gives Beyonce a run for her money

While it's unclear what the guard initially said to spark Kelly’s response, reports surfaced that the staffers were being “aggressive” with the stars.

Kelly made a poised return to the film festival on Wednesday, looking composed as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Count of Monte Cristo.

She dazzled in an elegant pearl-colored one-shoulder gown, complemented by a stunning silver diamond necklace, effortlessly reclaiming her place in the spotlight.

© Getty Kelly Rowland attends the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet

The Cannes Film Festival, with its glamorous red carpets and star-studded premieres, has always been a highlight of the entertainment calendar. This year was no exception, with Kelly’s bold stance adding a memorable moment to the festival’s history.

At the prestigious amfAR Gala, Kelly's elegant demeanor spoke volumes about her resilience and grace under pressure.

Kelly Rowland stuns at amfAR

The annual event, held at the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, brought together some of the biggest names in film, fashion, and music to support amfAR’s groundbreaking AIDS research.

Demi Moore served as the evening's host, joined by renowned fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who curated a stunning fashion show.

The gala, presented by Chopard and the Red Sea International Film Festival, also featured performances from Cher, Nick Jonas, and Jess Glynne, ensuring that guests danced the night away.