Cassie's husband breaks silence amid video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attack

Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine has spoken out amid the release of a video showing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attacking his now-wife in 2016.

The 31-year-old personal trainer took to Instagram to share a statement following CNN's clip of Cassie being dragged down a corridor and beaten by then-partner Combs. While Cassie declined to comment on the news organization's findings, Alex shared a statement reflecting on domestic violence.

He captioned the message: "Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard", including a number for a domestic violence helpline.

The statement was titled: "Letter to women and children", beginning: "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family."

© @alexfine44 Cassie is happily married to Alex Fine

"Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved", he added. "Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

Alex continued: "To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real and people believe you. To all the survivors you're not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish.

© @cassie Cassie started dating Alex in 2018

"To all the women and children, I'm sorry you live in a world where you're not protected, and you don't feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they feel safe and loved."

As he signed off the post, Alex appeared to take particular aim at "abusers", claiming: "you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness."

© Getty Images Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie Ventura

Alex's statement comes not only following the released footage of Combs' abuse of Cassie, but after his wife settled a lawsuit against the mogul in November 2023.

Cassie accused him of rape, sex trafficking, domestic violence and more, settling a day later as she explained: "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

The couple have been together since 2018, getting married a year later. They share two daughters together.

Meanwhile, the rapper and mogul faces multiple legal challenges with three other women accusing him of sexual assault. Two lawsuits have accused him of sex trafficking, which led to the raid of his homes in Los Angeles, Miami and New York by law enforcement in March 2024.