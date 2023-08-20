David Beckham beams alongside Hollywood stars for milestone moment

The former England captain is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham

David Beckham was all smiles on Saturday as he celebrated a major Leagues Cup final win alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

The former England captain, who co-owns football club Inter Miami, watched on proudly as his team stormed to victory in Nashville.

© Instagram The duo beamed from ear-to-ear

Ahead of the game, David posed for a slew of snapshots with the stars. In one photo, which his wife Victoria later shared to Instagram, the father-of-four was pictured flashing a huge smile as he stood next to Legally Blonde actress, Reese Witherspoon.

The 47-year-old star looked glamorous in a dark blue denim skirt and a plunging blouse, whilst David looked his usual dapper self in a navy suit emblazoned with his team's logo.

© Instagram Nicole looked seriously stylish in jeans

Elsewhere, David posed for a quick photograph with American-Australian actress, Nicole Kidman. The Moulin Rouge star looked her usual polished self in a pair of low-waisted jeans and a chic turtleneck vest top. She wore her luminous blonde locks in a low ponytail and accessorised with a stack of silver bracelets. Stunning!

David's family were also out in full force to support the Inter Miami team. His proud wife Victoria made a starring appearance alongside their daughter, Harper, 12, and youngest son, Cruz, 18.

For the sporty occasion, VB looked ultra-stylish in a pair of cream wide-leg trousers which she teamed with a simple black vest top. She wore her chocolate tresses in a sleek side part and accentuated her pretty features with a sweep of bronzed makeup.

© Instagram David celebrated a huge Inter Miami win on Saturday

Her mini-me daughter Harper, meanwhile, opted for a trendy ensemble featuring a pair of light wash jeans and a strappy blue top.

In her caption, former Spice Girl Victoria gushed: "Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!! We couldn't be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

© Getty David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Thanks David for bringing the GOAT [goat emoji] he is unreal!" while another wrote: "This is wonderful!!"

A third chimed in: "Beautiful pics! My favorite is the last one with his [crown emoji] V," and a fourth sweetly added: "It was an incredible match, and we are SOO happy for your family and Inter Miami team."

David's reunion with Nicole and Reese comes after the sportsman heaped praise on his daughter Harper as she joined Lionel Messi on the pitch ahead of a major Leagues Cup match.

Over on Instagram, David opted to post a heartwarming snapshot of Harper proudly beaming for the camera as she walked hand-in-hand with football legend Lionel.

© Getty David posted a heartwarming photo of his daughter

The youngster was pictured wearing a black branded sports top emblazoned with the Leagues Cup logo.

Alongside the touching picture, proud dad David gushed: "Making people smile in Miami & and all around the USA + [globe emoji] @leomessi [heart emoji] My beautiful girl #HarperSeven [heart emoji] The most beautiful smile [pink heart emoji]."

David's followers went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "She has a beautiful smile, David. She has your smile. What a fabulous memory for her," while a second chimed in: "Amazing moment for Harper."