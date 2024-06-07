Kirstie Allsopp releases heartbreaking tribute following death of her father Charles

Kirstie Allsopp has announced the death of her beloved father Charles Allsopp.

Sharing an emotional tribute on Friday, the Location, Location, Location presenter revealed that her dad, who was the 6th Baron Hindlip, passed away at home on June 5. He was 83.

© Getty Kirstie Allsopp penned a touching message on social media

Alongside a throwback picture, 52-year-old Kirstie wrote: "This is my Dad, Charlie Hindlip, he was a great auctioneer, the best of his generation, an artist, a gardener, a father of four, and grandfather of eight, a loving husband to a wife he lost too soon.

"He was a real star, he worked hard, played hard and went further than anyone ever expected."

Revealing her pride over being his daughter, Kirstie added: "He died at home yesterday, surrounded by love, flowers & photographs, in a house he built, looking out over a stunning garden he created from scratch. "I have been so proud to be his daughter all my life, and will be until the day I die. Bless you Dad, we loved you so much."

Her co-star Phil Spencer, who sadly lost both his parents in a car accident in 2023, was among the first to share his condolences.

He wrote: "What a hugely talented and charismatic man your dear Dad was - a proper legend of his time. He really did live an extraordinary life. Sending all of you masses and masses of love and strength. Xxx."

King Charles' goddaughter India Hicks added: "Oh Kirstie - you could not have done more - and I bet he knew that - huge hugs xox." Property TV presenter George Clarke added: "I'm so sorry for your loss Kirstie … but what beautiful beautiful words about him. Sending you the biggest hugs and mountains of love. George xxxxx."

© Getty Kirstie revealed how proud she was to be her father's daughter

The sad news comes shortly after Kirstie revealed her dad had been hospitalised. Last month, she said: "When my Dad was very ill in 2022 I used my energy & endless time by his bed to tweet about visiting hours; many hospitals were still operating unnecessary covid related restrictions. Dad is back in hospital, hopefully briefly, this time".

Baron Hindlip was a hereditary peer as well as a member of the House of Lords from 1993 until 1999. He was also the former chairman of British auction house Christies, where he acted as auctioneer for Princess Diana's dresses, which raised £2.8million for charity.

The Eton College-educated businessman was married to Fiona Atherley, an interior designer, who died in 2014 aged 66 after living with breast cancer for 25 years. They were parents to four children including Kirstie; Henry, Sophia and Natasha.

Due to her father's peerage, Kirstie has a courtesy title of The Honourable Kirstie Allsopp.