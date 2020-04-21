All you need to know about Kirstie Allsopp's family – and she even has a famous cousin! The TV presenter is a mum-of-two

Kirstie Allsopp is back on our screens to give us inspiration for all things arts and crafts in her new show Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On. The TV star is fronting the new programme from the comfort of her own family home in Devon, where she lives with her partner Ben and two children. Kirstie has made a name for herself in the property and TV world thanks to her work on shows such as like Location, Location, Location and Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It. But it seems the 48-year-old is not the only expert in her family. Want to know more? Here's all you need to know about her family below…

WATCH: Kirstie Allsopp speaks exclusively to HELLO! about her weight loss

Kirstie Allsopp's parents

Kirstie's father is British peer and businessman Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip. He is the former chairman of well-known fine arts auction house Christie's and was a member of the House of Lords from 1993 to 1999. Due to her father's peerage Kirstie has a courtesy title of The Honourable Kirstie Allsopp. The TV presenter sadly lost her mum to breast cancer in 2014.

Kirstie and her partner Ben

Kirstie Allsopp's partner and children

Kirstie's partner Ben Andersen is also in the property business as a developer. The couple have two children together: Bay Atlas, born in 2006, and Oscar Hercules, born in 2008. Kirstie is also a step-mum to her partners two children from a previous relationship. The family are lucky enough to have homes in both Devon and London, with the house in Devon being their main residence. The family have been self-isolating at the house in Devon after Kirstie's partner Ben was diagnosed with coronavirus. The mum-of-two recently came under criticism after it was reported that she had fled to the holiday home after lockdown restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic were imposed.

Kirstie is a mum-of-two sons

However, Kirstie was quick to set the record straight. She told Metro: "This is my home. This is somewhere which is less than an hour's drive from three major hospitals." She continued: "We thought, what do we do? Do we go to the place which already has food in the freezer, already has stuff, you know, I've got more loo roll in this house. I don't need to buy more loo roll […] So I didn't need to go out and buy more paracetamol or take anything from anybody else. So when we got this obviously worrying diagnosis, we came to the place where we were safest where the dog could be walked, without going outside."

What else is there to know about Kirstie Allsopp's family?

There's another well-known name within Kirstie's family – beloved fashion and homeware designer Cath Kidston is her cousin. Kirstie's younger sister, Sofie, is also known for her TV presenting work and has appeared on shows such as This Morning and The Unsellables. She has even temporarily filled in for her sister on Location, Location, Location.

