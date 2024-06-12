All we know about WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark's partner of one year

Caitlin Clark has become a household name over the last year, becoming the number one draft pick for the Women's National Basketball Association and having a record-breaking season already with the Indiana Fever.

At only the age of 22, Caitlin is already a superstar with brand deals and legions of fans, but what do we know about her life off the court? Let's take a look.

Who is Caitlin Clark dating?

© Instagram Caitlin Clark sits with Connor McCaffery at the WNBA draft

Caitlin has been dating Connor McCaffery for 14 months, after they met at the University of Iowa where they both played for the Hawkeyes, the college basketball teams.

Connor was a year above Caitlin, and he graduated in 2023 with Caitlin enjoying another year at school before she joined the WNBA.

Who is Connor McCaffrey? ​​​​

© Matthew Holst Former Iowa player Connor McCaffery watches on during the record breaking performance by guard Caitlin Clark #22 on February 15, 2024

Connor, 25, now works with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant; the Pacers are the men's team based in Indianapolis and Caitlin plays for the women's team, the Fever.

"I'll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need," Connor told the Des Moines Register. "It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it."

© Alex Slitz Head coach Fran McCaffery hugs Connor McCaffery #30 of the Iowa Hawkeyes on March 16, 2023

His father is the head coach for the men's team for the University of Iowa, so he was coached by his father for his four years at the college.

Connor's younger brother Patrick is also on the team.

When did Caitlin go public with her boyfriend?

© Instagram Caitlin and Connor sit on a boat in 2023

Caitlin became Instagram official with Connor in August 2023, sharing a carousel of pictures of the pair out on the lake in a boat.

"Best end to summer," she captioned the post; one of the pictures saw Caitlin tucking her head into Connor's neck and another saw him looking over at her adoringly.

Caitlin and Connor's anniversary:

© Instagram Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey pose in black tie wear

The pair shared sweet memories on April 24, 2024, revealing it was their one-year anniversary.

"One year w the best, doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me... can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person, love you," Connor captioned his social media post, which featured a picture of the pair goofing around and a second slow-motion video of Caitlin rolling her eyes while playing basketball.

"One year of the best mems w my fav person, you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you," Caitlin captioned her own post.

She chose a picture from her draft evening which saw Connor giving her a tight hug as they sat backstage.

Caitlin's 22nd birthday celebrations:

© Instagram Connor McCaffrey carries Caitlin Clark on his back

Caitlin turned 22 on January 22, 2024 – her jersey number at Iowa was also 22.

To honor the special day, Connor posted an adorable carousel of snaps from their time together, and publicly announced how he wished he was "there to celebrate with you".

"Happy Birthday 22," he wrote. "Wish I was there to celebrate with you - you deserve the best day, Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you."

Caitlin commented twice, once to thank him and share he was her "fav person" and a second time to call him out for "acting like u a T swift fan," saying it was "crazy , but I will let this slide".

© Sarah Stier Caitlin Clark arrives prior to the 2024 WNBA Draft

Was Cailtin's partner at the WNBA draft?

Connor was there to support Caitlin along with her family, and the two shared several pictures on Instagram Stories of their evening.

The next day, when a fan tweeted asking to know what Connor's reaction was to Catlin's matching white Prada double satin skirt and shirt, he responded with several emojis: the shocked face, hand over mouth face and drooling face.