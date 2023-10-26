NBA players’ gorgeous wives and girlfriends: from Joel Embiid to LeBron James

Another NBA season has started, and whether you’re sitting courtside watching the Cleveland Cavaliers or catching the Los Angeles Lakers on the small screen, it’s a great time to catch up with our favorite players.

Many basketball stars have incredibly glamorous wives, from Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union to Teyana Taylor, who recently split from Iman Shumpert. As the likes of LeBron James and Steph Curry return to the court, we’re looking at the wives and girlfriends who support them through the season.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry

© @ayeshacurry Instagram Steph and Ayesha Curry

Married to Golden States Warrior point guard Steph Curry, Ayesha has carved out a name for herself as an actress, cookbook writer, and TV chef.

The foodie has a show, 'Ayesha’s Homemade', on the Food Network despite not having any professional chef training. She got into cooking after she posted a cooking demonstration on her YouTube channel 'Little Lights of Mine' in 2014. Now she has written two cookbooks, 'The Seasoned Life' (2016) and 'The Full Plate' (2020).

Steph and Ayesha have three kids; two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and a son - Canon.

LeBron James and Savannah James

© Alberto E. Rodriguez LeBron James with wife Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James married his high school sweetheart Savannah in September 2013, but the couple already had two sons, Bronny and Bryce, before they married.

Savannah is raising a dynasty as her two eldest sons are already playing basketball, and in 2014 the couple had a third child, a daughter named Zhuri.

As well as this, Savannah has apparently had several businesses over the years, from a juicery to a furniture line. The internet personality also launched a blog and YouTube channel with her daughter called 'All Things Zhuri'.

Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak

© Getty/Instagram Jimmy Butler and girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak

Although rarely seen, Kaitlin Nowak has dated Jimmy Butler since 2019. They cemented their relationship publicly when they attended Super Bowl LIV together in 2020, and Kaitlin regularly supports the Miami Heats player by attending games.

Together they share daughter Rylee, who they welcomed in October 2019. Jimmy took paternity leave, missing the first three games of his Miami Heat debut to spend time with his new family.

The 32-year-old has a degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication, from the University of Nebraska. Living in LA, she is also a model and lifestyle influencer.

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula

© Phillip Faraone Joel Embiid with Anne de Paula

Model Anne de Paula married Philadelphia 76ers' MVP, Joel Embiid in summer 2023 after meeting through a mutual friend in 2018. Starting off as friends, the cute couple FaceTimed daily before pursuing their romance. Anne had the couple’s first child, Arthur Elijah, in 2020.

“He just has this personality where he wants to motivate you”, she said to ESPN in 2021 of the Cameroonian player.

"His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves. That's the type of person you want to have around."

Al Horford and Amelia Vega

© Chelsea Lauren Amelia Vega with Al Horford

Former Miss Universe winner Amelia Vega married Al Horford of the Boston Celtics in 2011. The couple dated for two years before marrying, and have had five children together.

The Dominican model was the youngest winner of Miss Universe since 1994, winning aged 18, and as of 2023, she’s also the tallest winner at 6 ft 2.

Also a singer, Amelia’s music is well known across Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Panama, and the Dominican Republic "where she opened the concert for Marc Anthony and Chayanne in front of a crowd of 50,000 people".

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

© Pascal Le Segretain Jordyn Woods with Karl-Anthony Towns

Famous for her on-off friendship with Kylie Jenner, Jordyn, 26, has dated Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2020.

Jordyn has modeled and appeared in TV shows like 'Life of Kylie' and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. She made an acting debut in the show 'Grown-ish' and has also shown entrepreneurial spirit when collaborating with PrettyLittleThing for her quarantine collection.

Karl and Jordyn had been best friends for years before they started dating. "I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend," Jordyn shared on Instagram, "We know each other. We know each other's hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we've been through a lot of bad days together."