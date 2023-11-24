Jane McDonald gets teary as she opens up about late fiance

Jane McDonald has opened up about the death of her late fiance, Ed Rothe, in a new interview with the Daily Mail as the popular Cruising star prepares for her upcoming tour, With All My Love.

Speaking to the publication, the 60-year-old revealed that her tour would be dedicated to Ed, as she explained: "It's not a mournful thing. I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is. I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

Ed passed away from lung cancer in 2021 and due to the coronavirus restrictions that were in place at the time, Jane said he didn't get a large funeral and she was unable to give him the "tribute" that she had initially wanted to.

Opening up about his illness, the presenter said that his death wasn't "slow" as he hadn't displayed symptoms during his illness. She also praised the Wakefield Hospice, which is where she took Ed when he needed end-of-life care. "I'll be forever grateful to them," she remarked. "I was with him all the time there."

© Karwai Tang The presenter is dedicating her tour to her late fiance

The Mail revealed that the conversation left Jane feeling very emotional and the star had to briefly pause the talk in order to regain her composure.

The star also opened up about how different her life would be if Ed hadn't died, confessing it was likely that she would have retired, with the couple having made plans for their own future. She shared: "You've got to make a different life from what was planned, but they go with you.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Ed passed away in 2021

"You move forward with them in your heart. This tour is happening because of Ed. He's probably thinking, 'Go on, you go for it.' I have this ultimate joy in my heart, because he's still there."

Jane concluded the interview by saying: "Every part of my life now is due to Ed and my mum and my dad, because without them I wouldn't be in this position. I cannot feel anything but utter joy for the life I had with Ed, but also utter joy for the life I'm still going to have."

The singer confirmed the news of her tour last week, and penned: "I'm so excited to officially announce my 2024 tour With All My Love. Visit my website to sign up now for pre-sale tickets!"

The tour will kick off in Blackpool on 11 October before concluding a month later on 22 November in Leeds. Jane will also perform in major cities like London, Glasgow and Brighton.

© Instagram The star has since found solace with her friends

Her followers were majorly excited, as one enthused: "BLOODY LOVE YOU JANE!" and a second penned: "Jane magic! You are the whole package and more. Knockout music, laughter, emotion, dancing and the exhilarating exchange of love between you and us - your fans. There's nothing to beat it."

A third added: "The perfect Christmas present," while others tagged their friends as they revealed which gig they would be attending, although one noted that Jane's beloved Wakefield was absent from the tour schedule. "No Wakey gig?!" they lamented.