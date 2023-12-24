Why Loose Women star Jane McDonald will be facing a bittersweet Christmas

Jane McDonald will be ringing in Christmas Day on ITV as the popular travel presenter hosts Christmas Carols on ITV, but the festive period is usually a little bittersweet for the beloved star.

While Jane will be in her element hosting the concert, which takes place a few hours after Princess Kate's own carol concert is shown on ITV, there will difficult memories for the star. December is the month that she bid farewell to her late mother, Jean, who passed away in 2018, while her late fiance Eddie Rothe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Jane and Eddie became engaged in 2008, however, the pair had not yet tied the knot when he passed away from lung cancer in 2021. Eddie died in a hospice in Wakefield, but due to coronavirus restrictions in place at the time, the star didn't get a large funeral.

Writing in her autobiography, Riding The Waves, Jane shared a touching detail from his proposal. "Suddenly, Ed cleared his throat and put his hand in his pocket, 'Jane, you are definitely the one for me, and I should have done this 26 years ago,' he said. 'Will you marry me?'" she recalled, via the Mirror.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Eddie popped the question on Christmas Eve

The 60-year-old joked: "I was so overwhelmed that I started crying. Then Ed started crying! People around us were mortified - thinking we'd split up.

Jane is due to go on tour next year, and in an emotional interview with the Mail, the singer shared that it was dedicated to Eddie. "It's not a mournful thing," Jane explained.

© Karwai Tang The drummer died from lung cancer in 2021

"I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is. I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

Opening up about his illness, the presenter said that his death wasn't "slow" as he hadn't displayed symptoms during his illness. She also praised the Wakefield Hospice, which is where she took Ed when he needed end-of-life care. "I'll be forever grateful to them," she remarked. "I was with him all the time there."

Jane revealed her Christmas news earlier this month, sharing a photo of herself in a glittery power suit in front of a smiling crowd, as she commented: "Join me for Christmas Carols on @itv this Christmas Eve - Sunday 24th December at 11.30pm."

In a later post, the award-winning presenter added: "Join me on @itv this Christmas Eve as I host a traditional Christmas Eve celebration from St Elisabeth's Church in Greater Manchester.

© Instagram The presenter recently won a 'National Treasure' award

"There will be appearances by Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger, singer/songwriter Jerub, West End Leading Lady Marisha Wallace, Anna Lapwood & the Pembroke College Chapel Choir, multiplatinum-selling popera quartet G4, and I'll be picking up the microphone for two incredible festive performances. On ITV, at 11.30pm on Sunday 24th December."

