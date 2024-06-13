Coleen Nolan's impressive dining room with sky-high ceilings is home to 7 pets

There are many stunning aspects to Coleen Nolan's home in Cheshire. The Loose Women panellist, who previously lived with her three children Jack Roche, Shane Nolan and Ciara Fensome, before they flew the nest, is fortunate to have multiple rooms and plenty of land to accommodate her 15 animals including dogs, cats and horses, but the dining room has an impressive element that needs to be seen.

Posting on her Instagram, the former popstar shared a video from inside her home showing the enormous floor-to-ceiling windows in her dining room.

The 59-year-old wrote: "Morning! Hope everyone is having a great weekend! I thought I would introduce you to my 10 pets. And before you ask - yes, I will be getting more xx."

© Instagram Coleen Nolan in her dining room at Cheshire home

In the post, Coleen is seen sitting by the huge triangular-shaped windows that look out onto the enormous garden. The large glass windows allow for plenty of natural light to fill the room, which also leads onto the kitchen.

Usually, Coleen's dining room would include a dining room table with plenty of chairs – perfect for dining – however, Coleen's room was noticeably bare compared to usual, perhaps an indicator of her impending move.

Recently, the star expressed to her fans that she was having a "quandry" over moving house, which is reported "much further away" from where she currently resides.

Asking her three hundred thousand followers for advice, she said on Instagram: "The last time we moved it was just at the start of lockdown so we had to do it in our cars and it was only 15 minutes up the road. This one's much further away – what do I do?

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen Nolan is due to move home soon

"Do I order one of these big massive company removal things that apparently are extortionate? Do I rent a van? I know I sound stupid but I'm just in a bit of a quandary.

"I don't know what to do with myself. So many animals to transport and I'm just having a bit of a meltdown. If any of you out there have got any removal tips, easier ways to do it, cost-effective ways to do it, I would really, really appreciate your help."

Coleen is yet to share exactly she's moving home, but she's been busy jet-setting in the meantime having just returned from an incredible trip to Bali.

Joined by her partner, Michael, whom she's been dating since 2021, and her kids, the mother-of-three posted plenty of snaps on her Instagram from their holiday on social media as she wrote: "Just home from an unforgettable trip to Bali, the best time with the best people."

For another photo, she wrote: "Don't even know what to say about this photo… just wow.. what a place."