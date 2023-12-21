Jane McDonald inundated with support as she marks major achievement: 'It's an absolute honour'

We've always known that Jane McDonald was a national treasure and this was cemented on Thursday as the popular presenter won Entertainment Daily's 'National Treasure' award.

The former Loose Women star shared the news on her Instagram feed, alongside an image of herself wearing a black velvet dress as she enthused: "I'm thrilled to have won the Entertainment Daily's National Treasure award! It's an absolute honour. Thank you to everyone who voted for me." And her followers were quick to rave in the comments section.

Jane shared the fabulous news online View post on Instagram

One penned: "Huge congratulations. You deserve this award. You bring so much joy to household's even when you were going through your own turmoil," while a second added: "You are the only person who could have won. Our National Treasure - always."

A third posted: "Congratulations Jane. Well deserved. Currently watching your cruise series. I love it! Particularly your singing at the end," while a fourth said: "Congratulations Jane, what a way to end the year, we have always known you are our National Treasure. Well done Jane, can't wait to see you in Norwich next year," while others shared gifs that featured Jane looked very excited.

WATCH: Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals details of 'magical' new adventure

Earlier this month, Jane revealed that she would be hosting a special carol concert and the special would be broadcast on ITV at 11:30, several hours after the broadcaster will show a special Christmas carol concert hosted by the Princess of Wales.

"Join me on @itv this Christmas Eve as I host a traditional Christmas Eve celebration from St Elisabeth's Church in Greater Manchester," she wrote in her caption.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jane will host a Christmas carol concert

"There will be appearances by Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger, singer/songwriter Jerub, West End Leading Lady Marisha Wallace, Anna Lapwood & the Pembroke College Chapel Choir, multiplatinum-selling popera quartet G4, and I'll be picking up the microphone for two incredible festive performances. On ITV, at 11.30pm on Sunday 24th December."

As ever, Jane was very strong with her fashion game, rocking a flawlessly sparkly jacket that she paired with a black shirt and pair of trousers. She wore her stunning brunette locks in her signature style, while styling out a ring and drop earring.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The star is a fan favourite

Fans were understably excited over the news, as one enthused: "Midnight mass, JANE IS JESUS," and Marisha commented: "MY GIRL!!! I'm so happy people get to finally see us together. A double act."

RELATED: Jane McDonald sends fans into overdrive as she shares major announcement

MORE: Loose Women's Jane McDonald faces disappointment as ITV make shock announcement

A third added: "Now this is Christmas magic. The perfect way to celebrate! Beautiful music and the mesmerising Jane McDonald," and a fourth posted: "What a beautiful start to Christmas, can't wait to see it," and a fifth penned: "What a treat."