Travis Scott breaks silence after being arrested for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing' in Miami

Travis Scott has broken his silence after he was arrested for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing" in Miami.

Kylie Jenner's ex – whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster – was released from Miami-Dade jail on Thursday after posting bond, according to court documents.

The 33-year-old rapper submitted a $650 bond - $500 for the trespass charge and $150 for disorderly intoxication.

© Miami Dade Corrections Travis Scott's mugshot was released after his arrest

He later took to X to share what he thought of his arrest, simply writing "Lol".

Travis was arrested at 1:17 am on June 20 and was booked at 4:35 am at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to Miami Beach Police Department officers, Travis was arrested for causing a "disturbance" on a charter boat at the Miami Beach Marina, where he "was drunk, and asked to leave multiple times."

Officers said he "became irate screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more".

Travis' arrest comes just before his international Circus Maximus stadium tour kicks off next week.

The tour starts on June 28 at the Gelre Dome in Arnhem, Netherlands.

