James Morrison's wife Gill Catchpole left heartbreaking note before tragic death, inquest finds

An inquest into the death of Gill Catchpole, the wife of James Morrison, has concluded that the 45-year-old took her own life.

Gill's body was found on 5 January by James after a friend had visited Gill's house and found a note on the front door reading: "Don't come in, call the police." James, who had a spare key, then entered the house and found Gill's body. Paramedics and the police were called and Gill was pronounced dead at 9:37pm.

In a statement, DS David Kania, who investigated the death, said: "A friend of the deceased had attended when they saw a sheet of A4 paper with the words written, 'Don't come in, call the police'.

"The friend went to the house and raised the ex-partner, who located a set of keys to the annexe house where upon they entered and found the deceased. Upon entering the living room, I saw a series of handwritten notes on the lounge table which were addressed to the deceased's ex-partner, family and friends.

"There were no signs of a disturbance or third-party involvement. It has been relayed to me that close friends and family had indicated that Gill had been suffering with her mental health for the last year or so and since the split from her ex-partner.

"It is likely that this had a further negative detrimental impact on her mental health which culminated in her taking actions which led to her untimely death."

Dr Emma Basker, a GP, said during the inquest that Gill had suffered from "reoccurring mental ill health" including anxiety and PTSD and had received medication, counselling and psychological therapy.

Coroner Roland Wooderson concluded: "It is quite clear to me that, sadly, at the relevant time Gill was in a difficult place mentally. It is entirely clear to me that the contents of those notes indicate that Gill unfortunately was in a very difficult place at the time of her death.

"Having reviewed the evidence I have, it seems to me sadly that the appropriate conclusion on the balance of probabilities I will record a conclusion of suicide."

James and Gill married in 2006 after meeting when Gill moved into James's mother's house as a lodger. The pair started daring three months after Gill split from her boyfriend, who she moved to the property with.

Speaking about the start of their relationship, James said: "We just had a connection straight away really. But I had to wait two years to find out if what I thought I felt was real. Because I wasn't going out with her for the first year or so she lived there.

"She was with her boyfriend, so I was getting to know her. And I didn't want to tell her that I fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her because I didn't know, I never fell in love before. So I didn't really know if it was that. So it was like a massive moment for me to even tell her that I liked her."

The former couple shared two children together: daughters Elsie and Ada.

