Auli‘i Cravalho on Revisiting Moana for the Sequel and Passing the Baton for the Live-Action Movie — Exclusive!

Auli‘i Cravalho is handing over the Heart of Te Fiti to another actress. While she voiced Moana in the original Walt Disney Animation Studios' film, Cravalho won’t be playing the title character in the live-action movie.

"I am so excited for our Moana live-action to come out and I'm really excited to pass that baton on to the next young woman of color, to the next Pacific Islander,” Cravalho exclusively told HELLO! at a preview of EPCOT’s new CommuniCore Hall and Plaza this month.

“I hold no ego in my heart," the Moana star added. "I am one of the few Pacific Islanders in this industry, at least when I look around. I live in Los Angeles. I'm invited to a lot of events and I go 'It's a little lonely out here' and the only way that that changes is if we invite more people to the table, so that's what we're doing.”

At the time of the interview, Cravalho admitted that she couldn’t wait to meet the new actress following in her footsteps. “It's the next iteration," the Mean Girls star said. "It's time to pass it on.”

Since speaking with Cravalho, it's been announced that 17-year-old Catherine Laga'aia from Sydney, Australia will play the adventurous teenager Moana in the live-action movie.

During her interview with HELLO!, Cravalho, who is serving as an executive producer, kept mum on whether she’ll be making a cameo in the film like Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the original The Little Mermaid, did in the 2023 live-action reimagining of the Disney classic. “Oo girl. Mickey Mouse is breathing down my neck. I can't say nothing,” she said, while gesturing that her mouth was locked.

Cravalho did however express her excitement over lending her voice once again to her beloved character in the animated sequel, Moana 2, which will see Moana receive an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors and embark on a new adventure.

"I'm so excited to be able to play this character again. She's lived within me throughout all these years because I come from an island," Cravalho shared. "I know what it's like to feel like I want to go beyond the reef and thankfully with this project, I really have. I've grown so much since the film came out in 2016. I'm nearly 24 now. I'm a different person and I think Moana also shows that growth."

© Olga Thompson The 'Moana' star visited EPCOT's Journey of Water for the first time on June 9, 2024

Prior to chatting with HELLO!, Cravalho had the chance to experience EPCOT’s Journey of Water—an outdoor exploration trail inspired by Moana—for the very first time. “I've come to EPCOT before, but I gotta say I think it's a little bit better now, and I loved the attraction," Cravalho said. "I thought it was so beautiful. I loved being able to read about the conservation efforts. I loved being able to manipulate water and bring my friends and also make a really big wave. If you've been there, you know. It was a blast.”

Moana 2 will sail into theaters Nov. 27, 2024