Khloe Kardashian gets fans talking with new photo with niece Dream: 'Best second mom'

Khloe Kardashian loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and she loves nothing more than making memories with them.

The Kardashians star left fans saying the same thing over the weekend after sharing the sweetest new picture on Instagram, featuring herself, her children True, six, and Tatum, two, as well as her niece, Dream, eight, during a trip to the beach.

True and Dream twinned with matching braids as they stood posing behind Khloe, who was seated on the sand with Tatum on her lap.

Many of the comments focused on Khloe's close bond with her niece, who features regularly in family photos with the star's children. "I love how you are like a third parent to Dream," one wrote, while another remarked: "I love how you love Dream." A third added: "The best second mom to Dream!"

Khloe has a very close bond with her brother, Rob Kardashian, and the pair often spend time together. While Rob prefers to keep off social media and away from the spotlight, Dream is often pictured on her aunt's social media channels.

Khloe Kardashian with her children True and Tatum and niece Dream on the beach

Earlier in the year, the Good American designer shared a sweet picture of a painting Dream had given her, along with the sweet message "Koko I love you" written out in the eight-year-old's handwriting.

Rob was one of the first to respond to the cute gesture, writing alongside the image: "Oh Dream," with a series of welling up and crying face emojis, as well as a crying with laughter and sunglass wearing emoji face.

Khloe and Dream have a close bond

Khloe has spoken out in the past about her close bond with Dream, whose mother is Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. During an episode of The Kardashians that aired in 2022, Khloe was seen helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party.

She said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way." Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

Family is everything to Khloe

The reality star had a lot of positive things to say about her brother's parenting skills too. "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

Khloe even has a necklace with the names of her two children and Dream, showing just how much she values the little girl. It's not just Dream who Khloe dotes on, but all her nieces and nephews.

Khloe and Rob Kardashian are very close

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 26, previously revealed that her sibling was everyone's second mom. During an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview magazine, Kylie was asked who her daughter Stormi's favorite aunt was.

"Which of your sisters is closest to Stormi?" Jennifer asked, to which The Kardashians star simply replied: "Khloe."

She continued: "She's everyone's second mother. She was my second mother. So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time."