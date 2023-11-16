Jane McDonald sends fans into overdrive as she shares major announcement

Jane McDonald has been gearing fans up for a new tour announcement over the past few weeks as she shared highlights from her previous Let the Light In Tour, which accompanied her album of the same name.

On Thursday, the former Loose Women star finally gave her followers just what they wanted as she confirmed she would be hitting the road once again with her new tour, titled With All My Love. Sharing the news, the star shared a poster, and matched with her theme as she wore a red-hot power suit, while surrounded by a glittery heart and rose petals.

In her caption, she commented: "I'm so excited to officially announce my 2024 tour With All My Love. Visit my website to sign up now for pre-sale tickets!" The tour will kick off in Blackpool on 11 October before concluding a month later on 22 November in Leeds.

Her followers were majorly excited, as one enthused: "BLOODY LOVE YOU JANE!" and a second penned: "Jane magic! You are the whole package and more. Knockout music, laughter, emotion, dancing and the exhilarating exchange of love between you and us - your fans. There's nothing to beat it."

The star got fans excited with the announcement View post on Instagram

A third added: "The perfect Christmas present," while others tagged their friends as they revealed which gig they would be attending, although one noted that Jane's beloved Wakefield was absent from the tour schedule. "No Wakey gig?!" they lamented.

Last month, the presenter shared a collection of images of herself performing in Yorkshire in the most devilish red-hot outfit. The curve-hugging frock highlighted her svelte figure with the sequins dazzling fans underneath the lights.

© Instagram Jane is known for her incredible voice

As ever, this wasn't her only scene-stealing look as Jane shared two other show-stoppers. One was an elegant fairytale style blue gown that certainly made her the belle of the ball, while another figure-hugging look was made up of a daring jumpsuit with plenty of gold detailling.

In her caption, the star said: "On stage in my home county - can anyone guess the theatre? I love performing in Yorkshire, mainly because its great to be able to pop home for a decent cuppa!"

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jane presented the British Soap Awards earlier in the year

Many fans were quick to guess the The Grand Theatre & Opera House in Leeds, but many more raved about her stylish looks and impressive onstage presence. One complimented: "Fabulous Jane, I wish I had a fraction of your confidence. The world would be a much nicer place if everyone in it was like you."

A second penned: "I remember you having the very different tea and cuppas during your Japan tours. Still the best show this year. Please tour soon Jane. Your voice is just too good to not be in use on stage," while a third added: "Definitely Leeds Grand!! I'm impatiently waiting for the next tour be announced!!"