Marchioness of Bath parties with Naomi Campbell and Venus Williams at the hottest parties in town

In case you missed it, the Marchioness of Bath is HELLO!'s new Social Editor at Large, and in her monthly column she shares an exclusive peek inside the hottest parties in town.

Take it away Emma...

The London season sweeps you up in a whirlwind of exciting engagements, but there are three in particular that I always try to support: the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, and the V&A and the Serpentine Gallery summer parties. Glamming up for the Serpentine at my mother Suzanna's house with my friend, tennis legend Venus Williams – who was co-hosting the event – was like a pre-party of its own.

My dress for the evening was a strapless red gown from Vivienne Westwood, while Venus wore a custom white halter gown, brought to her by creative director of fashion label 16Arlington, Marco Capaldo – who had no idea he was coming to my house until I opened the door.

Maya Jama, Elaine Foran, Peggy Gou, Alec Maxwell, Edward Enninful, and the Marchioness of Bath pose for a selfie

The Serpentine Gallery summer party

Prepped and ready to go, we bundled into the back seat of my car – normally only big enough for my young sons John and Henry – which was like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube. When we reached Hyde Park, everyone was in fits of giggles as we carefully disembarked in the right order so as not to ruin Venus's pristine dress.

A-listers and fashionistas turned out in force for the occasion, and we spent the evening rubbing shoulders in the elegant pavilion with society and style luminaries such as fashion designer, singer and socialite Daphne Guinness, It-girl Lady Lola Bute, actress Minnie Driver and model Jourdan Dunn. After meeting the Serpentine Gallery's chief executive Bettina Korek and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist, I was drawn to the sweet treats on offer – dessert buffet tables laden with enormous floral fruity cakes and nougat.

Later, we carried on partying at the newly refurbished Roof Gardens, which is definitely the place to be.

It was a case of "from gown to gym kit" the next day when I did a circuit of the park on my 6.30am run before taking my boys to school.

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

Speaking of circuits, the London art scene kicked off with the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition – where, thanks to its open admissions policy, anyone can submit artwork for consideration.

Emma has bumped into The Crown star Ed McVey a few times this past month

Even world-famous artists have to go through the submissions process, and as I mingled with celebrity guests including radio broadcaster and TV host Clara Amfo, legendary actress and comedian Jennifer Saunders, and actor Ed McVey (who I bumped into more than once this month), artist Gavin Turk – who had two pieces accepted this year – whispered in my ear: "Can you imagine how I would have felt if one had been rejected. Phew!"

Comic Harry Hill with artist Gavin Turk at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition party

Art has always been my passion – I studied history of art at UCL – and part of the important work I find fascinating at my home, Longleat House, is the conservation of fine art. Although the events I attend in London are uber glamorous, behind all the glitz there's a purpose. The publicity and sponsor donations they generate play a vital role in supporting emerging talent as well as making art accessible and helping these institutions survive.

Having fun along the way is an essential part of it, too, and decked out in my Elie Saab gown for the Royal Academy, I headed for the VIP suite, where music producers Hale Zero entertained guests, while lavish cocktails flowed alongside opulent oysters and bangers and mash. I was genuinely excited to meet one of my great music idols, Neneh Cherry and her daughter Mabel, who are both such inspiring women.

Emma at a VIP suite sound check with Hale Zero

On my way out I bumped into The Good Wife actress Cush Jumbo and waved at Vivienne Westwood's granddaughter Cora Corré – who I met again last week at the Vivienne Westwood exhibition at Christie's before the auction of her private collection. I'll always remember how Cora, who was incredibly close to VW, spoke so beautifully at her grandmother's memorial, and how stunning she looked as a runway bride, wearing a white lace body suit, at the VW show in Paris last year.

The Marchioness of Bath with Neneh Cherry

My husband Ceawlin, Lord Bath, has always attended VW events with me and he enjoyed this one, too. I adored Vivienne and her designs, and as I walked around the display of her personal items I felt emotional – it was as if she was there, too.

Naomi in Fashion exhibition

The worlds of fashion and art collided again at the V&A for the launch of the Naomi in Fashion exhibition.

Top stylist Georgia Medley, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and the Marchioness of Bath party together

Watched by fellow supermodel Kate Moss and film director Sir Steve McQueen, Naomi Campbell made a heartfelt speech, telling how she'd pass the museum on the bus on her way to school, and how overcome with joy she was to show the exhibition to her two children.

It was an absolute triumph and stunning insight into one of the all-time greatest legends of the fashion industry.

Emma snaps a selfie with Naomi Campbell's mother Valerie Morris-Campbell

Later, in my vintage black Dolce & Gabbana dress, I headed to the afterparty at The Roof Gardens where DJ Ruckus – who was flown in specially – kept Naomi and the rest of us on the dancefloor right to the end.