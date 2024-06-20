Naomi Campbell's gold mini dress epitomises summer party glam

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Right now it's Naomi Campbell's world and we're just living in it.

The supermodel and British fashion icon has been out on multiple occasions this week (of course looking effortlessly glamorous) in the build-up to the launch of the new exhibition NAOMI: in fashion at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

On Wednesday the V&A held its Summer Party 2024, celebrating the 54-year-old and the museum's first exhibition of its kind dedicated to a model, to celebrate her iconic style moments and her influence in the fashion world. And though her outfit was as chic as ever, it was her after party look that truly had our jaws dropping.

© Getty Her after party look was her second custom Boss dress of the night

First Naomi wore an ethereal plunge-neck custom white dress by Boss featuring a frontal split, which she paired with a dazzling diamond Bulgari statement necklaces and white mules by Le Silla.

© Getty The first dress that Naomi wore to a party in honour of herself. Iconic behaviour

Instead of heading to the after party in what was already a party-worthy ensemble, she wowed by turning up in a showstopping gold mini dress. Her current stylist Law Roach, who is only accepting Naomi and Zendaya as clients for the moment, shared her second look on Instagram with the caption: "If you know me you know… There is always another look! Thank you @boss for creating 2 amazing looks for the QUEEN @naomi [heart emoji] Jewels @nadaghazaljewelry @jimmychoo."

Her gold mini is utterly perfect for any party this summer, from Mayfair to Mykonos. The pièce de résistance was her gold-rimmed, oversized aviator shades that truly made her look like the baddest of them all.

© Getty Naomi Campbell posed with Eiza Gonzalez

Like most fashion fans, we can't wait to see Naomi's exhibition up close and personal at London's iconic V&A. Hello! Fashion's Natalie Salmon explained: "This groundbreaking exhibition is a testament to Campbell’s enduring influence on the global fashion landscape. What sets this exhibition apart is its collaborative approach, with Campbell actively participating in its curation. Her voice and perspective will be foregrounded, providing an intimate insight into her remarkable journey. The exhibition will showcase approximately 100 carefully curated looks, including haute couture pieces and leading ready-to-wear ensembles from Campbell’s personal wardrobe. In addition to these, the display will feature loans from prestigious designer archives and select items from the V&A collection."

The exhibition will be open to the public from Saturday, June 22nd.