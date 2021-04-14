Janette Manrara shares amazing reunion with former Strictly co-star The dancer met up with some old co-stars

Following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions across the United Kingdom, Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has reunited with some of her former co-stars.

MORE: Janette Manrara divides fans as she provides glimpse inside bedroom with Aljaz Skorjanec

The dancer shared a clip on her Instagram Stories of her meeting with series 16 runner-up, Ashley Roberts.

Ashley danced with Pasha Kovalev in his final series on the show and missed out on the Glitterball trophy despite breaking the record for the most perfect dances in a series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara makes surprise marriage revelation

In the small clip, Janette and Ashley dined at a riverside restaurant, but were wrapped up warm as temperatures took a dip.

Janette was wearing a zip-up coat with a knit hat, while Ashley opted for a thicker coat and matched the dancer's choice of headgear.

"So, we're having a really warm outdoor lunch," the choreographer joked. The pair then broke into song as they sang lyrics from Peaches & Herb's Reunited.

Janette and Ashley enjoyed an outdoor lunch

"Lovely, lovely," Janette then quipped.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara makes surprise revelation about marriage to Aljaz Skorjanec

MORE: Janette Manrara looks incredible in her candy pink bikini

And Ashley wasn't Janette's only reunion, as she and husband Aljaz Skorjanec then met up with Viscountess Emma Weymouth, who Aljaz danced with on series 17.

The group had a beautifully prepared spaghetti bolognese and as Emma served the food, Janette said: "Already had some food today, but when she's serving you, you can't say no."

As Emma placed the meal onto Janette's plate, the dancer exclaimed: "Look at that! You can't say no to that!"

Janette and Aljaz have been married for nearly four years, but the American dancer recently admitted that their marriage nearly never happened.

The dancer also met up with Emma

Speaking to The Sun, she revealed that becoming professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing saved their relationship, as otherwise Janette was looking to return to the United States with Aljaz heading for Slovenia.

"So when we got that phone call to come and join Strictly it didn't only give us stability workwise, it saved our relationship," she said.

The couple met at a dance studio in 2009 and married in three separate ceremonies. One was hosted in London, while a second one was held in the United States and the third in Aljaz's home country of Slovenia.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.