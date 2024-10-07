Marchioness of Bath's social diary: Gifts from Ronnie Wood for Longleat House and attending Paris Fashion Week

It's been busy for The Marchioness of Bath, HELLO!'s Social Editor at Large as she took a seat at Paris Fashion Week, spent some precious family time at home and partied with Burberry in London.

Take it away Emma...

Glamour ruled the runway at one of my favourite events of the year, Paris Fashion Week. And as I took my coveted seat at Italian fashion house Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2025 show among famous guests including Prince Albert of Monaco’s eldest son Alex Grimaldi, I was entranced by the extravaganza that unfolded before my eyes.

Against a backdrop of pumping music and an aerial conveyor belt of revolving newspapers, Hilary Swank, Little Simz, Cara Delevingne and surprise supermodel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Willem Dafoe, hit the catwalk.

Alex Grimaldi was one of the famous guests at the Miu Miu show in Paris

The silver glitter lip liner, embellished belts and socks paired with peep-toe pink and purple stilettos that formed some of the ensembles made me feel like a little girl again. I’d have dreamed of playing dress-up in them all and will be really excited to see them hit the shelves at Harrods soon.

Confession time: the last time I went food shopping at London’s most famous department store I got distracted and exited the Miu Miu concession overladen with a huge haul. It’s cool and timeless, and impossible for me to resist

But there are, of course, far more important things in my life than fashion: my husband Ceawlin and our sons, John and Henry, in particular. And a crucial milestone marked the beginning of autumn this year. My youngest son Henry, who’s seven, started big school this autumn term. So as he and his nine-year-old brother John trotted back to their routine, most of my invitations to parties and premieres got shelved as my focus was definitely on that transition and being with them.

Happy families

On another happy family front, we celebrated the 75th anniversary of our home Longleat House being open to the public with an Icons of the Sky spectacular family event.

The spectacle included daredevil wing walkers, loop-the-looping planes and formation flying helicopters, set to the rhythmic beat of Jamba de Samba, and crowned with soaring hot-air balloons of all shapes and sizes, and an epic fireworks display.

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood and his lovely wife Sally came down to join us with their adorable eight-year-old twin daughters, Alice and Gracie.

Ronnie Wood and his family joined Emma to celebrate Longleat House - plus the Emu's

By day we fed the emus and the red panda – also called Emma – and under the full moon enjoyed a show that paid homage to the legendary music of the past 75 years, too – so of course there was a Rolling Stones tune thrown in. Once Satisfaction had blared out across the hills, it was time to venture back inside.

We returned to the house for dinner and drinks in the Green Library, and accomplished artist Ronnie brought a lovely gift for us – a framed picture of a bear with the quote "When I Take Care Of Myself I Can Achieve Anything" – which will now take pride of place near the pastel of a rhino he brought with him last time.

Style celebrations

That weekend not only marked Longleat’s special anniversary, but also The British Fashion Council’s 40th year at London Fashion Week.

I returned to the capital just in time to make it to the National Theatre for Burberry’s latest collection – sumptuous signature tailoring, shimmering sequin-embellished slip dresses and fresh takes on the iconic trenches

My actress friend Gabrielle Union and I always hit this show as a duo and we shared a car from Claridge’s before attending the screening of Disney+’s In Vogue: the 90s, hosted by global editor at large Hamish Bowles, former editor in chief Edward Enninful and US Vogue editor in chief Dame Anna Wintour. Rounding off the night was the Burberry x BFC Icons party at the newly re-opened Kensington Roof Gardens, where we arrived to find a huge throng outside the door.

Inside Afrobeats kept the crowd dancing until the early hours and I barely left my table, where I sat with actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee, while supermodel Naomi Campbell and The Crown’s Ed McVey, among others, mingled with the other guests.

For my next exciting adventure I will be exploring fashion in exotic new locations, so don’t forget to pick up your copy of HELLO! to find out where.

Watch this space!