Barry Keoghan's fans uncover decade-old link to girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter — and it's very uncanny

Oscar-nominee actor Barry Keoghan, 31, may have manifested his relationship to pop music's latest it-girl, Sabrina Carpenter, 25.

The two have been going strong since their first public appearance together in February of 2024. Most recently, the Saltburn star even appeared in the music video of Sabrina's most recent hit, "Please Please Please."

Speaking of hits, die-hard fans of the couple have noticed some eerie connections between them and Barry's past. After diving into the depths of Barry's twitter account, which doesn't always bode well, the fans found something interesting – this time quite cute.

They surfaced some tweets that bear an uncanny resemblance to his girlfriend's latest hit singles, "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," calling into question whether Barry could see Sabrina in his future all those years ago.

In 2014, Barry posted a picture of himself with an espresso cup stating: "This time last year I told you I would that I would be an Espresso Addict."

Weird, right? That's not the only one.

Only one year before, he tweeted: "Can someone please please please lend me the Sopranos."

Coincidence or fate? That is the question dividing the fans of the couple. After the decade-old tweets resurfaced, some fans were convinced that he must have "manifested" his popstar girlfriend. Others think that she merely looked through his old tweets for inspiration when writing the singles, reflected through one fan's tweet: "Oh she did her RESEARCH research." Other tweets compound this belief reading: "I refuse to believe that this was a coincidence."

Fans could not help but compare this mystery to a similar occurrence in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. After they uncovered some prescient lyrics from over a decade ago, they postulated that the pop legend must have similarly manifested her relationship to the famous beau.

A series of numbers and references in her old classics conjure up similarities in their real-time relationship. Apparently Barry caught on.

© Getty Images The new Hollywood it-couple have quietly been going strong since the fall of 2023

One user commented that he must have "went to the Travis Kelce school of invisible strings."

Whether a flash coincidence or a stroke of fate, the unusual link just skyrockets the popularity of the beloved couple. This development is bound to bring attention to Sabrina's opening act for Taylor's Era's Tour, which is set to conclude in December.

© Getty Images Fans have already found similarities between Barry and Sabrina's relationship and Taylor and Travis'

This will be similarly beneficial for Barry, who has recently been cast as Ringo Starr for Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles' biopic.