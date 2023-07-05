Jennifer Garner emerges from the pool in striking red swimsuit - and she looks gorgeous!

The Yes Day actress spent the Fourth of July holiday at home in LA

Jennifer Garner kept herself entertained over the Fourth of July holiday by splashing around in her swimming pool in a variety of swimsuits.

The 51-year-old looked gorgeous as she emerged from the water like a beach babe in a one-shouldered red bathing suit that highlighted her toned arms. Jennifer's short dark hair was slicked back wet, and she protected her eyes with a pair of swimming goggles. Check it out in the video below.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner wows in striking red swimsuit

Another photo she shared on Instagram featured her in a short wetsuit, while a third image saw her slip into a dark blue plunging one-piece that had a snakeskin print across the cups and down the center of the suit. A final photo showed a beaming Jennifer submerged in the water wearing a fourth swimsuit that featured a halter neck design and a figure-hugging fit.

Captioning the post, she simply wrote: "Happy summer, y'all," and her followers raced to compliment the actress, with one responding: "Hawt!" A second said: "Your shoulders are fire!"

A third added: "The most wholesome and beautiful human, thank you for always making me smile!" A fourth wrote: "How did you make swim googles look cool?! Seriously you're the best!"

Jennifer appears to have spent Independence Day at her lavish $7.9 million home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles which she had constructed from scratch and moved into last year.

She has given her followers glimpses inside on social media, and the interior boasts high wooden beams, wood flooring, and neutral colors. Last year, Jennifer revealed her reading room, and it boasts incredible stained-glass windows.

In a video she shared on Instagram, she is sitting on a comfy-looking sofa with a wooden bookshelf filled with books and trinkets behind her. She captioned the clip: "Isn't this the prettiest stained glass? @reedwestonbradley designed and made this for us @judsonstudios. I feel lucky to get to live with it, thank you, Reed. (The reading nook is awfully cozy, too, @velvetandlinen and @stevegiannetti)."

Jennifer lives in the home with her three children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. While it's not clear if she was joined by her children over the holiday, she was definitely without her eldest daughter, Violet, who joined her dad and stepmom, Jennifer Lopez, at billionaire Michael Rubin's star-studded white party in The Hamptons.

Jennifer seemingly has a great relationship with Ben's new wife and the blended family – which also includes JLo's twins Emme and Max, 15, who she shares with Marc Anthony – have been seen together on a few occasions.

Back in January, the newlyweds – who had two weddings in 2022 – joined Jennifer to cheer on Seraphina in a musical event at a performance hall in Santa Monica, California.