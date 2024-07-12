Shania Twain announces exciting news hot on the heels of Glastonbury appearance

Shania Twain is bringing her cowboy boots to People's Choice, as she has been confirmed to be hosting the People's Choice Country Awards in September.

"Consider this your prerogative to have a little fun! The one and only @shaniatwain is hosting the People’s Choice Country Awards on 9/26!" the event team shared on social media on Friday July 12.

For the promotional poster, Shania rocked a stunning gold Grecian gown with draping, and wore her long blonde hair loose over her shoulders.

"Somebody give @vancityreynolds a heads up!" Shania commented, referencing her 2022 shoutout to the actor, when she changed Brad Pitt's name into the song "That Don't Impress Me Much," to Ryan's.

In 2024, she revealed that the name change came about because Ryan "was there and it was very cute".

"I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation," she continued. "And I see Harry Styles as that as well, can't you see that? He's rugged, but pretty, does that make sense? It's like a charm that he has."

© Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment Shania Twain (r) accepts the award for the Music Icon of 2022 from Billy Porter (l) on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards

The event will air live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House at 8/7c on September 26, 2024 and Shania follows in the footsteps of 2023 hosts Little Big Town.

"Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and we artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love. I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances," said Shania.

© Getty Shania performs at BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 07, 2024 in London, England

"With a proven track record of creating music that stands the test of time, Shania is a beloved member of the country community. As we return to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is the perfect person to help us celebrate country's finest," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment.

© Getty Images Shania Twain performs during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm

Shania's hosting gig comes on the back of several high profile UK performances this summer, including the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, and a head-lining spot at the BST Festival, where despite battling a cold, the 58-year-old singer delivered a mesmerizing set.

Opening her set with her 1997 hit "Don’t be Stupid (You Know I Love You)," the Canadian sensation captivated thousands of fans during her 90 minute performance which saw wowing fans in a striking red printed Vivienne Westwood jacket and mini skirt, paired with sparkling white boots.