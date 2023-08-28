'Soccer mom' Jen and Eva Longoria were cheering on the Angel City women’s soccer team

You might already know about Jennifer Garner’s hilarious cooking skills or cheerleading prowess – but on Sunday she gave us all a glimpse of another one of her hidden talents: impromptu dancing.

Joined by Eva Longoria in the stands of Angel City FC’s soccer match against Seattle-based OL Reign, the mom-of-three was so overwhelmed with excitement when her team scored a goal that she surprised fellow fans by busting out some of her best dance moves.

In a video clip shared by the Los Angeles women’s soccer team’s official account, Eva, who is dressed in wide leg jeans and an Angel City jersey, and pal Jen are shown watching the game as player Madison Hammond scores a goal.

Wearing cream-colored cropped pants, a white t-shirt and AC FC hat, Jennifer gets swept away with emotion, embracing Eva before dancing around with a huge smile on her face.

But the two stars weren’t the only ones celebrating - eagle-eyed followers who watched the Instagram reel spotted a brief appearance by Jen’s 11-year-old son Samuel, whose dad is Ben Affleck. The little boy approaches his mom, who seems to be unaware in the midst of her excitement, in the last few seconds of the video.

“Was it Samuel behind Jen?” wrote one commenter, while another quipped, “Sam coming in for some love.”

Samuel is the youngest of Jen's children with ex-husband Ben; they're also parents to Violet, 17, and 13-year-old Seraphina.

© Getty Images Jennifer and son Samuel, 11, were last spotted publicly in March 2023 at a Lakers game

Both proud "soccer mom" Jennifer and her friend Eva are investors in Angel City, which was founded by supporters including Natalie Portman.

The team has quite a bit of Hollywood support - fellow investor Sophia Bush, as well as Tracee Ellis Ross and Jane Fonda, were also in the stands for the big game, during which AC FC went on to a 2 to 1 victory.

© Getty Jen and ex-husband Ben's eldest child Violet is often seen with both her dad and her lookalike mom

The support of the pair didn’t go unnoticed by the team’s Instagram followers, who expressed their appreciation for their enthusiasm.

“Thank you for your support in women’s soccer!! Just so refreshing!! Strong women support strong women!” commented one follower. “Women supporting women,” said another fan.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

Other famous investors in the team include Barbie star America Ferrera, Christina Aguilera, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain and tennis champ Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian.