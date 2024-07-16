Carrie Underwood shares rare glimpse inside her Tennessee mega-mansion after it was damaged in fire

Carrie Underwood recently shared a rare glimpse inside her sprawling mega-mansion in Franklin, Tennessee.

The country music sensation shares this impressive home with her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, and their two adorable sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 5.

On Tuesday, the American Idol alum welcomed fans into her elegant kitchen, showcasing its sophisticated design.

The space features pristine white countertops and washed wood cabinets, complemented by stylish pendant lights that add a touch of warmth.

In the background, viewers could see a cozy living room area, complete with off-white sofas, chairs, a coffee table, and a framed picture adorning the wall.

The 41-year-old songstress appeared relaxed and radiant, holding a green melon and engaging with her fans about its ripeness.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood shares glimpse inside her mega-mansion

With her blonde hair cascading down and sporting light makeup, Carrie wore a casual black T-shirt, embodying effortless chic.

She then sliced open the melon to reveal its beautifully red insides, delighting her followers.

© Instagram Carrie's kitchen space is incredible

Carrie's property is nothing short of magnificent, spanning an expansive 400 acres just outside of Nashville.

In another playful moment, she showcased two impressive 21lb tomatoes while wearing a T-shirt that humorously declared, "Plant lady." This glimpse into her life revealed not just her passion for music but also her love for gardening and home-grown produce.

© Instagram Carrie's wardrobe even has its own washing machine and dryer

Occasionally, Carrie treats her fans to more intimate views of her home. She's previously shared images of her large walk-in closet, which even boasts a washer and dryer on the island, along with several rows of neatly arranged shoes.

During the festive season, Carrie posed with Mike and their boys in their beautifully decorated living room, complete with a towering Christmas tree.

© Instagram Carrie's expansive backyard

Despite the serene beauty of their home, the family faced a scare in June when a fire broke out at their Nashville property on Father's Day. Fortunately, the singer's representative confirmed to Us Weekly that the fire was swiftly contained.

"There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed," the rep assured.

The fire, which ignited in their garage, triggered the alarm and prompted a rapid response from the local fire department.

© Williamson County Fire & Rescue Carrie and her family were home at the time of the fire

According to reports from WKRN.com, the blaze began at 9:40 pm, likely due to a UTV parked nearby.

Thanks to the 10,000-gallon water tank on the property, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames quickly. Despite the garage suffering some damage, the primary residence remained untouched.

Carrie and Mike's home is situated in a secluded area, accessible via a long road and driveway. This remoteness necessitated the deployment of all eight Williamson County Fire Rescue stations. Firefighters remained on-site to monitor and extinguish any hot spots that flared up within the garage walls.

The couple's dream home has been a long-term project, rooted in a significant land purchase in 2011.

According to Variety, Carrie and Mike acquired 354 acres for $2.9 million and an additional 50 acres for $350,000, crafting a private haven complete with a barn and various animals.

Carrie and Mike’s love story began over a decade ago, leading to their marriage in 2010. Their family has since grown with the arrival of their sons, Isaiah in 2015 and Jacob in 2019.