Carrie Underwood breaks silence after fire at 400-acre family home

Carrie Underwood and her family had plenty to be thankful for on Father's Day after they escaped "unharmed" following a fire at their 400-acre Franklin, TN, home.

The 41-year-old has broken her silence after a blaze erupted in the garage, with several firefighter crews called to the scene just before 10 pm on Sunday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals new addition to never-ending garden

According to Williamston County & Fire, the fire was contained before it spread to the rest of the home.

"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained," a spokesperson for Carrie told TMZ.

"There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed," the rep added.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out using a 10,000-gallon water tank situated on the sprawling property, which was occupied by Carrie, her husband Mike Fisher, and their two sons Isaiah, nine, and Jacob, five, at the time.

© Williamson County Fire & Rescue Several firefighters were called to the scene

Williamston County & Fire shared an update in the aftermath, issuing a statement on Facebook, which read: "At 9:42 Station 21 was dispatched to a fire alarm in their district.

"Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews from all eight of our stations responded. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well."

© Williamson County Fire & Rescue The fire broke out in the garage

It added: "Upon arrival, 1401 found flames coming from the garage. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent spread into the house.

"Firefighters continue to put out hotspots to prevent further spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries at this time."

According to Wkrn.com, investigators are working to determine if the fire was sparked by a UTV – an off-roading vehicle – parked next to the garage.

© Williamson County Fire & Rescue Carrie and her family were home at the time of the fire

Carrie and her husband reportedly spent $3 million on the land in 2011 and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables, an expansive garden, which Carrie refers to as her "happy place", and a lake.

Carrie often shares glimpses of her incredible home on social media, and last year she added an impressive greenhouse to her sprawling land.

It is filled with long beds, short beds, and a couple of L-shaped beds to maximize the space and she grows her own fruits and vegetables.

© YouTube Carrie's greenhouse was completely transformed with the help of Epic Gardening

Carrie is a strong believer in growing her own produce and she has a variety of fruits and vegetables on her land including mushrooms, zucchini, squash blossoms, berries, watermelons, and tomatoes.

The never-ending garden is also home to a beautiful orchard that has countless trees growing apples and peaches, and a spacious garden shed.

© Instagram Carrie has 400-acres of land and calls her garden her 'happy place'

The mom-of-two previously admitted she turns to her garden when she needs to experience some calmness in her hectic life. "My garden is one of my happy places," she captioned a video on Instagram.

"When I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours," she added.

© Instagram Carrie grows her own fruits and vegetables

As well as an impressive outdoor space, Carrie and Mike's home features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."