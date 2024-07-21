Katy Perry's ultra-rare photo of blond haired daughter Daisy, 3, is extra-special — here's why

Katy Perry loves nothing more than being a mom and when it comes to her daughter Daisy, three, she is incredibly protective.

As a result, the star rarely posts photos of her little girl, making the times she does all the more special for fans.

This weekend, the I Kissed A Girl hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo reel of pictures from her family vacation with Orlando Bloom and their little girl, including one adorable shot of Daisy.

The candid shot showed the little girl clutching onto a daisy - her namesake - and the sweet link didn't go unnoticed by her followers. "I love the photo of Daisy holding a daisy," one wrote, while another commented: "Not lil Daisy holding a daisy, I'm sobbing." A third added: "Aww, a daisy in Daisy's hand!"

Other photos showed Katy posing in various swimsuits and footage of her and Orlando kissing by a sunset.

In the caption, she wrote: "WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition."

It's an exciting time for Katy, who will be turning 40 on October 25, something she referenced in her caption. Life is going well for the singer, who will be celebrating another birthday next month, when Daisy turns four.

While not many pictures have been shared of her, those that have reveal that the little girl is blond and a big fan of Disney!

Orlando and Katy announced that they were expecting their first child together after four years of dating in March 2020. The singer announced the happy news through her music video for Never Worn White.

A year before this, the couple announced their engagement on Valentine's Day 2019. It has never been announced or confirmed whether or not they have secretly tied the knot or not.

Katy is also stepmother to Orlando's son Flynn, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In a recent interview for Father's Day as one of UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassadors, the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke fondly about being a dad-of-two while constantly on the go.

When asked what he wished he knew before becoming a dad, he replied: "It takes four years to learn to be a hairdresser at one of the greatest salons in London or around the world."

"And yet there is zero education on bringing a child into the world, which is essentially the biggest responsibility in your life. But it is the greatest joy and the most beautiful responsibility."

He also revealed that the hardest part of it all for him was being away from them for extended periods of time. "That's out of my control and I can't…that's the hardest part," he said, mentioning that he coped with it through lots of FaceTime and scheduling work in a way that allowed him as much time as possible with his kids.

"I think often of families that have been separated through conflict or disaster. And then I think how lucky I am to get the time that I do get, and how I have FaceTime and I can make the most."

Katy and Miranda get on incredibly well, making for a very happy, blended family.